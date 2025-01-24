Paul Skenes Pulled: A Look at the Best 2024 MLB Rookie Debut Patch Auto Pulls So Far
Paul Skenes
The current value of this card has been much-debated, with some suggesting it could be worth well over a million right out of the gates. Pulled by an 11-year old in Los Angeles, the quest for this card became a Hobby phenomenon, after Skenes, his Pirates, and his girlfriend Livvy Dunne weighed in with an intriguing bounty offer (as did many throughout the Hobby space) for whoever found the card.
1/1 Paul Skenes MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Has Been Found
Elly De La Cruz
Elly De La Cruz remains one of the hottest names in The Hobby. The superstar-in-the-making's MLB Rookie Debut Patch Auto card was pulled by Hobby Legends on November 18 during an online break.
Jackson Chourio
The Brewers sure think Chourio is inevitable. Signing the youngster in 2023 to an 8-year, $82 million dollar deal before he'd reached the majors - a record on signing. He was the youngest player on an MLB roster to start 2024. This card was pulled in December, and in some ways set the market, selling for $105,000 before the end of the year.
Jasson Dominguez
Dominguez's value in the Hobby market has come back to earth from some incredible highs early in his career. His first superfractor sold in February 2022 for $474,000 before he'd played a professional game. He's still an huge prospect for the New York Yankees, and Hobbyists in New York were desperate to pull the card. The card was pulled in December, and should easily fetch six figures if it does move.
Junior Caminero
Tampa prospect Junior Caminero's RDPA was pulled in November by Going Twice Sports Card on Fanatics Live, and was sold in late December for $66,000.