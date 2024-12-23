Jackson Chourio Sale Latest to Set the Market for MLB Debut Patch Cards
According to Fanatics Collect, Jackson Chourio's MLB Debut Patch card sold for $105,000 in what appears to be a private sale. It is the highest-selling debut patch card from 2024 Topps Chrome Update.
Chourio's card was one of the biggest in the set, along with young stars like Paul Skenes, Jackson Holliday, Jackson Merrill, Wyatt Langford, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Elly De La Cruz. The debut patch cards of Skenes, Merrill, and Yamamoto have yet to be pulled.
How Much Could Paul Skenes' MLB Debut Patch Card Be Worth?
The Chourio sale is significant because it sold for $39,000 more than Junior Caminero's debut patch card, which held the title for the most expensive 2024 Debut Patch card sold for less than two days.
Chourio's Debut Patch card also gives insight into what the market is willing to pay for other, perhaps more high-profile rookies. While Chourio had a sensational rookie season for the Milwaukee Brewers, his card will likely sell for less than some of his peers like De La Cruz, Skenes, and Merrill.
It's likely it will also sell for less than Holliday, who was the number one overall prospect heading into the 2024 season before an underwhelming rookie season.
Record MLB Debut Patch Sale: Junior Caminero 1/1 Sells For $66,000
While new record prices for the Debut Patch cards get set, the collecting community is awaiting Skenes' Debut Patch card, which would likely be one of the highest-selling cards in 2025 if it's indeed pulled and sold next year.
According to a tracker by the X account @Tp35Cards, 174 of 251 Debut Patch cards have been pulled - meaning about 30% of all 2024 Debut Patch cards remain in the wild, waiting to be claimed.