Record MLB Debut Patch Sale: Junior Caminero 1/1 Sells For $66,000
Over 170 of the 253 MLB Debut Patch cards have been pulled from this year’s Topps Chrome Update. Every rookie from the past year was included in the update version of Topps Chrome, including Junior Caminero. His patch card was pulled early, within the first few weeks of the product's release, and has now sold for $66,000 on Fanatics Collects.
Everyone has been searching for the Paul Skenes patch card—and for good reason. Offers for the card have skyrocketed, with even the Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly trying to get in on the action.
Multiple fake cards have surfaced online, but the actual Skenes patch card has yet to be pulled. The $66,000 price tag for the Caminero card also makes it the most expensive Debut Patch card ever sold on the secondary market. The previous record-holder was a Masataka Yoshida card from 2023, which sold in April 2024 for $9,000.
Excluding cards from 2023, the next highest-selling 2024 Debut Patch card was an AJ Smith-Shawver card, which sold in early December for $4,600. Meanwhile, estimates for the Skenes card are over $1 million. Another notable player, Jackson Holliday, the cover athlete for this year’s Topps Chrome Update, has also had his patch card pulled.
MLB Debut Patch Cards Have Big Names Still in Packs As Collector Creates Tracker
Based on the Caminero sale, the Holliday card could be a contender for a high six-figure price tag. However, only the redemption for the card has been pulled so far, and it has yet to be listed on any major auction sites. Given how the sports card market operates, it’s likely we’ll see this card hit the market soon.
This isn’t the first time a Caminero card has sold for more than five figures. His 2023 First Bowman Superfractor Autograph sold almost exactly a year ago, on December 21, for $34,200.
Why You (or Steve Cohen) Can't Buy Juan Soto's Best Sports Card
The MLB Debut Patch cards represent one of the first times we’ve seen a new card series take the entire sports card market by storm. We might be witnessing history in the making as more of these cards start to hit the market and sell.