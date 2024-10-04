5 Popular Cards of Heisman Trophy Favorite Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter has been compared to Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, the winner of the 1997 Heisman Trophy as a junior at Michigan. Woodson, like Hunter, was a dual threat, playing on offense and defense. Woodson also excelled in special teams, but he wasn't near the offensive threat that Hunter is.
Hunter was the nation's number one football prospect in 2021. He shocked the football world when he committed to HBCU Jackson St. and head coach Deion Sanders. From the minute he set foot on the Jackson, MS campus he was the most talented player among HBCU schools and among the best freshmen in the country.
When Sanders accepted the head coaching position at Colorado in 2023, Hunter followed. Ever since arriving in Boulder, he has had numerous highlights while becoming a team leader.
His card values are enjoying a rise as he looks to become the second-ever Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado (Rashaan Salaam) and be one of the Top 5 picks in the 2025 National Football League Draft. Below are some of Hunter's most popular cards before he turns pro next year.
1. 2023 Bowman U Chrome
This set includes Hunter's 1st Bowman football card. The set comes with various parallels and autographed cards. His autographed 1/1 Superfractor with a PSA 9 grade appeared to sell on eBay for five figures. Low-numbered autographed parallels of the card in PSA 10 are selling for about $1,500. The autographed base card in PSA 10 is selling for about $250.
2. 2023 Bowman U Chrome Big Kahuna Insert
This card comes from the set as the base card featured above. It is possibly Hunter's most popular insert because of the release it came from and rich and colorful design of the card. A PSA card with a 10 Grade Autograph numbered to 150 sold for $500. A non-autographed raw card sells for about$30.
3. 2023 Leaf Metallic Imaginations
Leaf released this card featuring the art work of Mick Limon. Cards were released numbered out of 199 to 1/1. The art work features Hunter the defender going up against Hunter the receiver. The Gold version numbered to 99, featuring a Colorado color match sells for about $50.
4. 2024 Leaf Pro Set Metal
A typical Leaf release with bright colors and plenty of shine. The cards are unlicensed, meaning you won't find any Colorado logos, but the set offers beautiful desigsn and an opportunity to get low-numbered autographs.
5. 2023 Wild Card
The Wild Card franchise features two releases; 5 Card Draw and Auto Mania. The cards feature elaborate refractor designs and a healthy dose of 1/1 cards. Since the cards are unlicensed, they can be bought at a healthy discount. One-of-one autographed cards of Hunter can be bought for less than $150.