Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Amazed by How Often Dan Orlovsky Is on TV
Dan Orlovsky is on the call for the second game of ESPN's Week 2 Monday Night Football double-header alongside Chris Fowler and Louis Riddick. While doing promotion for the late game during the Buccaneers-Texans game, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman couldn't help but comment on how much the recently re-signed Dan Orlovsky is on their televisions.
Aikman started by calling Orlovsky the "hardest-working guy on television" before adding that whenever he turns on ESPN, he sees Orlovsky.
Buck then pointed out that even when Orlovsky isn't in the studio, you can find him on The Pat McAfee Show, calling in from his car. Then Aikman wondered when Orlovsky sleeps before Buck threw it down to Laura Rutledge, who often works alongside Orlovsky on NFL Live.
It's always fascinating to hear about Joe Buck's viewing habits.
This may be some playful banter here because there are a handful of people who appear on the ESPN morning shows that certainly feel like they're on television all day. If this is how Aikman and Buck feel about Orlovsky, you have to wonder what they'd have to say about Stephen A. Smith's workload.
