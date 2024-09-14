5 Shohei Ohtani Rookie Cards to Own for Under $100
Shohei Ohtani cards are the pinnacle pull for modern baseball card collectors. He breaks records, does the imaginable and there’s no limit to what he could do.
He hits, hits for power, steals, pitches (when healthy) and has a super cute dog.
He could become the first player in MLB history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. The fascinating thing is who knows what else is possible for the Los Angeles Dodgers star.
But getting Ohtani cards for your collection can feel unattainable — especially if you don’t want to spend a mortgage payment. And finding his cards in a box is more of a matter of luck.
If you're looking for Ohtani rookie cards that won’t break the bank, here are five valuable Othani cards to add to your collection for under $100.
2018 Bowman #49
Paper Bowman doesn’t always get the love it deserves, but not when it comes to Ohtani. This is his first Bowman card as he wasn't featured on MLB cards until signed with the Angels after competing in Japan.
2018 Topps Chrome - ‘83 Topps
Topps Chrome is a favorite product for collectors of rookie cards. While the base card is fun to own, the 1983 Topps insert adds a little twist. It features a design many collectors grew up with a modern-day legend.
2018 Topps Big League #141
Big League was a set targeted at kids, but collectors of all ages enjoyed the entry-level product. It featured a clean design and solid imagery. Ohtani’s card can be had for around $100.
2018 Topps Heritage #600
When it comes to figuring out which Rookie Card to own, flagship is often at the top of the list.
Heritage is a close second.
The Heritage brand celebrates the 50th anniversary of a Topps design. In 2018, it showcased the 1969 design – famous for Reggie Jackson’s Rookie Card. The vintage card stock with a legacy design makes this card a must have and can be had for less than $50.
2018 Topps Now #32 - First Career HR
Topps Now celebrates baseball’s special moments. For Ohtani, one of those was his first career home run. It came on April 3, 2018, on his first at-bat in his home debut. And he never looked back.