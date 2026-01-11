Owen Caissie & Edward Cabrera's Most Expensive Cards After Cubs-Marlins Trade

On January 7, 2026, Edward Cabrera was traded by the Miami Marlins to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for their top prospect, Owen Caissie, and two other prospects. Cabrera, when healthy, has been an effective piece of the Marlins' pitching staff. Caissie will look to break into the Marlins 2026 opening day roster. Here is a look at the most recent top sales for each player.

2019 Bowman Chrome Autograph Red Refractor Edward Cabrera /5 PSA 10

Cabrera has been a solid piece of the Marlins' rotation. He has pitched in the major leagues for five seasons. He was signed by the Marlins in 2015 in the international free agency. His 1st Bowman Chrome, numbered to five and graded a ten by PSA, sold for $581 on Jun 16, 2025.

2022 Topps Chrome Edward Cabrera Red Wave Refractor Auto /5 PSA 10

Cabrera will most likely be the Cubs' number two starter, behind Matthew Boyd. The other three starters are Cade Horton, Shota Imanaga, and Jameson Taillon. His 2022 Topps Chrome Rookie card, numbered to five and graded a ten by PSA, sold on Jan 4, 2026, for $425.

2022 Topps Chrome Logofractor Edward Cabrera Rose Gold 1/1

Cabrera has a career 4.07 ERA and 478 strikeouts in 87 games started. His Logofractor rose gold 1/1 sold on Jan 8, 2026, for $275.

Aug 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Owen Caissie (19) in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

2020 Bowman Draft Chrome Autograph Red Refractor Owen Caissie /5 PSA 9

Caissie was the number one prospect for the Chicago Cubs. He was drafted by the Padres in the second round in 2020. He was traded to the Cubs for Yu Darvish. His Bowman Chrome autograph, numbered to five and graded a nine by PSA, sold for $3,074 on Mar 29, 2025.

2020 Bowman Draft Chrome Superfractor Owen Caissie /5 PSA 9

Caissie got a short stint in the majors in 2025. Playing in 12 games, he hit one homerun and batted .192. His Bowman Chrome Superfractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $3,000 on Jun 19, 2025.

2020 Bowman Draft Chrome Autograph Orange Refractor Owen Caissie /25 PSA 10

Caissie is currently ranked as the overall 47th prospect, according to MLB. He is predicted to be up with the Marlins full time in the upcoming season. His Bowman Chrome autograph, numbered to 25 and graded a ten by PSA, sold for $1,553 on Jun 29, 2025.

Today, we acquired OF Owen Caissie, INF Cristian Hernández, and INF Edgardo De Leon in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for RHP Edward Cabrera. pic.twitter.com/ydUuq2kkgp — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) January 7, 2026

