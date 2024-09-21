Arch Manning Mania Hits the Card Market
One of the hottest names in the football card market isn’t even in the NFL. Arch Manning introduced himself to college football in a big way last week. Well, it’s not like he really needed an introduction as the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie has been heralded since junior high much like Harry Potter had his name written in Hogwarts’ ledgers as a babe.
Still, until recently he’d have been little more than a curiosity to collectors until the NFL Draft as college players normally lacked desirable cards. The hobby has changed with the establishment of a healthy college sports card market meaning Manning gets to be the hobby’s new darling.
While the college sport card explosion is driven in large parts by Bowman products, Arch Manning signed a multi-year exclusive deal with Panini meaning that is the only place you can find his cards currently. He hasn’t been featured in many products yet, but the cards he does have are highly sought after.
By far his most heavily traded card is his Throwback Panini Prizm card which features the classic 2012 Prizm design with Manning in his Longhorns’ uniform. The card could be had for $20 at the start of the month, but recent copies have sold in the $60 range after he made the most of his unexpected playing time.
His autos have really exploded in value as well. Before last Saturday, most Arch Manning autos sold for between $250 and $400. Since last weekend, 35 Arch Manning autos have sold on eBay and all have gone for over $500.
While normally, college autos have seen a decline in price once a player makes the pros, that seems to be changing with Caitlin Clark, Wembanyama, and Caleb Williams all driving demand for college autos. Add Arch Manning to that list as his exclusive deal with Panini means that these are the Arch Manning autos collectors will be chasing for the next few years.