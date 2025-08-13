Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Bo Nix Football Cards - Hold? Fold? Or Double Down on the 2024 NFL QB Rookie Class
Last year was our first full season back in the hobby, and the four boys and I dove headfirst into chasing the 6 rookie NFL quarterback cards that had everyone buzzing. Every new release felt like game day in our house. Jayden Daniels was the star of the rookie class and it felt like Christmas morning every time he made an appearance in our family rips. His play on the field justified the excitement, which pushed even the mid-tier parallels higher. Seeing a fan, who turned out to be the team owner, spend half a million on one of his cards at Fanatics Fest made us question if prices like that can stick. If he keeps delivering, maybe. If the shine fades, the value could drop just as fast. Right now, a 2024 Prizm Silver PSA 10 of Daniels last sold for about $1,180, with rarer parallels still pushing well into four figures.
Bo Nix played differently. Not a ton of flash, just steady production. He led all rookie QBs in completions, yards, and touchdowns, and we banked a couple of his Prizm Silver cards when the spring market softened. Those PSA 10s are back up just over $400 after dipping closer to $375 in April. That kind of reliable growth makes me think twice about adding more before the season actually starts.
Caleb Williams was the number one overall pick in Chicago for a reason, and his rookie card market reflects that buzz. His Prizm Silver PSA 10s have been selling around $650 lately, with raw silvers hovering in the $75–85 range. A gold Rookie Kings /10 from Optic sold for $3,700, and even his base Select and Mosaic rookies have been climbing over the last month. With a new coaching staff in Chicago and more weapons around him, collectors are betting that his second year will push values higher. We agree.
Drake Maye showed real potential, Michael Penix Jr. got his chance late, and J.J. McCarthy did not see a single snap. Their cards still feel speculative, like long-term bets waiting for payoff. Maye’s Topps Chrome Refractor PSA 10 has been right around $100, Penix’s Prizm Silver PSA 10 is closer to $380, and McCarthy’s rookie autos from Absolute and other brands are consistently selling well above $140 now. If one of them breaks out, the upside will be huge, but until that happens, holding feels safer.
We are not just observers. Between me and the 4 boys, we are holding dozens of the cards for all six of these quarterbacks. From parallels to Downtown's to autographs, our cases are loaded. That makes every decision bigger, because we are not only looking at buying into them now, we are also deciding whether to double down or run them live on eBay before the season begins.
Current Market Comparison
Jayden Daniels – 2024 Prizm Silver (PSA 10) – $1,180 – High performer tends to hold or climb
Bo Nix – 2024 Topps Chrome Auto (PSA 10) – $405 – Reliable stats build collector confidence
Drake Maye – 2024 Topps Chrome Refractor (PSA 10) – $100 – Risk and reward hinge on breakout
Michael Penix Jr. – 2024 Prizm Silver (PSA 10) – $380 – Late bloomers can see sharp spikes
J.J. McCarthy – 2024 Rookie Auto (Absolute) – $200+ – Needs on-field proof before value moves
Caleb Williams – 2024 Prizm Silver (PSA 10) – $700 – Early high demand with strong upside
History shows that second-year stars like Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow rewarded collectors who stayed the course, while guys like Mac Jones and Baker Mayfield saw prices slide when year two disappointed. Our biggest disappointment as collectors was Daniels, Nix, Maye, and Williams being tied to Topps for autographs, which means we will never have a licensed rookie auto for any of these guys. That just doesn't make any sense to us.
Second-Year QB Card Market Watchlist
Jayden Daniels – Week 1 vs. Giants – Home opener for Washington against a division rival. A sharp game from Daniels could move his Prizm and Topps Chrome parallels up immediately.
Bo Nix – Week 2 at Colts – A road test early in the season. A strong performance here could push his Topps Chrome autos from the low $400s toward the mid-$500s.
Drake Maye – Week 3 vs. Jets – Facing a defense led by Sauce Gardner is no easy start. If Maye has a breakout performance in this one, Chrome Refractors could jump from the $100 range quickly.
Michael Penix Jr. – Week 6 vs. Bills – Coming off the bye, Penix will have a national audience on Monday night. A clean game with multiple touchdowns could push his Prizm Silver PSA 10s toward the $450 mark.
J.J. McCarthy – Week 1 at Bears – Opening night on Monday Football in Chicago and against Caleb Williams. We get a hard look at the comparison of the two QB’s. A strong debut could instantly lift his rookie cards.
Caleb Williams – Week 1 vs. Vikings – First game with the new Chicago coaching staff and against JJ McCarthy. A hot start under the lights could push his Prizm Silver PSA 10s back over $800.
RAD RIFF's: Buy, Hold, Sell
Jayden Daniels – Hold. Proven production but already priced high. Let the season confirm before buying more.
Bo Nix – Buy. Consistent growth with room for a spike if he starts strong.
Drake Maye – Hold. Potential is there, but wait for early-season signs before committing more.
Michael Penix Jr. – Speculative Buy. Lower entry point and could climb quickly if Falcons win in prime spots.
J.J. McCarthy – Hold. No NFL tape yet. Watch his debut before making moves.
Caleb Williams – Buy. Market is active, and his rookie pricing is more reasonable than Daniels for similar upside.
Key Card Targets
Jayden Daniels – 2024 Prizm Silver PSA 10, Topps Chrome Gold Refractor /50, Topps NOW Rookie Auto
Bo Nix – 2024 Topps Chrome Rookie Auto PSA 10, Aqua Geometric /199, Refractor parallels
Drake Maye – 2024 Topps Chrome Refractor PSA 10, Topps Finest Rookie Auto, Topps Chrome Aqua Wave
Michael Penix Jr. – 2024 Prizm Silver PSA 10, Prizm Orange /249, Prizm Rookie Auto
J.J. McCarthy – 2024 Absolute Rookie Premiere Auto, Topps Chrome Short Prints, Select Field Level Silver
Caleb Williams – 2024 Prizm Silver PSA 10, Optic Rookie Kings Gold /10, Mosaic White /25
For now, we are holding most of what we have, adding where the value feels right, and letting the season decide who makes the leap. When it happens, the market will not take long to respond and neither will the RAD Collective.