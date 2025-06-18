Luka Doncic Cards Are Still More Valuable Than SGA’s
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been drawing major attention this postseason. With the Thunder’s deep run and his elite scoring performances, both the media and sports card collectors have taken notice. His cards are selling at all-time highs, and it’s easy to see why. That said, given all the momentum behind him, it wouldn’t be surprising to think Shai might now outprice one of the biggest names from his own draft class, Luka Doncic. But that hasn’t happened. In fact, many of Luka’s flagship rookie cards are still selling for more than Shai’s. Here are a couple of examples that show that price gap.
RELATED: Why Luka Doncic Cards Are Here to Stay
Donruss Optic has become a staple in the Panini era, recognized and collected by many. One of the most popular versions is the Holo parallel, which adds a reflective shine and a layer of rarity beyond the base card. In a PSA 10, Luka Doncic’s Optic Holo recently sold for just over $800 at auction, with 372 copies circulating in the market. That same day, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Optic Holo PSA 10 sold for $525, even though 100 fewer copies exist in that grade.
Another example of this value gap shows up in the rarer parallels of Panini's most popular release, Prizm. Take the 2018 Orange Prizm parallel, numbered to just 49 copies. A PSA 9 of Luka recently sold for $7,800, while a PSA 9 of Shai sold just a week later for under $4,000. Despite similar scarcity and rising demand for Shai, Luka’s cards continue to command a significant premium.
Many speculate as to why this gap exists. Some point to Luka’s ability to stuff the stat sheet like few players we’ve ever seen. Others highlight how his 2018 Prizm rookie has become one of the most iconic cards in the hobby (in part because, during the COVID-era boom, many new collectors entered the market chasing it). Some also credit Luka’s global appeal and the strength of his international fanbase. Whatever the reason, collectors seem to have made up their minds for now, leaving many to only wonder what kind of surge a championship could bring to the Luka Doncic card market.