Evander Wins MLS Player of the Month for August/September, best Evander cards and collectibles options
The Portland Timbers were one of the highest-scoring sides in Major League Soccer in August and September with Evander at the center of nearly all of it.
Evander had the most goal contributions in MLS with his four goals and five assists over that span and was rewarded earlier this week when he was named the league’s Player of the Month.
All of this has come amidst Portland fighting for the ninth and final Western Conference playoff spot, furthering the importance of the Brazilian’s contributions over the last two months in MLS and the second edition of Leagues Cup.
The award is the second piece of MLS hardware that Evander has acquired in the last month after being named Player of the Matchday for Matchday 33 after collecting two goals and an assist against LA Galaxy in a 4-2 win September 18 at Providence Park. All of this comes amidst a career year for Evander as he’s set a new career highs with 15 goals and 14 assists in MLS in 2024.
Evander’s name is one that should be familiar to MLS collectors as he’s featured in a Timbers uniform in a handful of Topps and Topps Now products since he joined Portland as a Designated Player from FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga in December 2022.
Some of the best options for Evander autographs are in recent Topps products, most of which came out in 2023 as all of us await the release of Topps MLS 2024 products later this year. The three 2023 Topps MLS Evander autographs:
2023 Topps MLS base autograph #65
2023 Topps Finest MLS base autograph #A-E
2023 Topps Chrome MLS base autograph #65
Evander was a top signing for Portland because of his play in Denmark with FC Midtjylland, which included some European football for the club that plays their home matches in Herning. While Evander didn’t have much success in the UEFA Champions League, he did contribute significantly to FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League in 2021 and 2022.
So if you’re looking for an Evander product from before his time in MLS, there are options in card and sticker form:
2020-21 Topps UEFA Champions League Sticker Collection #POF57
2020-21 Topps Merlin Heritage 95 UEFA Champions League #103