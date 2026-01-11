Surprise MLS Club in Talks to Sign USMNT Striker Josh Sargent—Report
U.S. men’s national team striker Josh Sargent is reportedly in talks to leave English Championship side Norwich City in a move to Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have offered $18 million for the 25-year-old striker. Negotiations are underway, but no agreement has been reached between the clubs, with Norwich wanting to maintain as strong a lineup as possible as they fight relegation in the English second tier.
While Sargent has struggled with injuries and form since joining Norwich from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in 2021, he has the positional flexibility to contribute even when not finding the back of the net.
The striker has eight goals and three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season, hitting some stronger form after earning just two USMNT appearances in 2025. On the international stage, he has five goals in 29 USMNT caps, including a goal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sargent did not feature in Norwich’s 5–1 win over fourth-tier club Walsall in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, with manager Phillipe Clement saying that the American had made himself unavailable, but was not injured.
Clement also emphasized that his top central attacking option was not for sale.
“He sent me a message to say that he was not available today because of transfer things that are in his head,” said Clement. “We need to speak about that this week inside the club ... The club has been really clear about that. We know which situation we are in. Him and his agent know the situation, so he will not leave in this transfer window.”
Toronto FC’s American Contingent Grows
For a club in Canada’s largest city, the importance of USMNT talent in Toronto FC’s past and present is notable.
Should the club secure Sargent, he would join fellow USMNT-capped talents in midfielder Đorđe Mihailović and center back Walker Zimmerman, the latter of whom signed as a free agent earlier in the offseason.
Toronto would also hope that Sargent can prove himself a consistent attacking threat, one they have not had since former USMNT striker Jozy Altidore left the club in 2021 after scoring 62 goals in 139 appearances across all competitions.
2017 MLS Cup champions and three-time finalists Toronto FC have not qualified for the postseason since 2020, finishing 12th in the Eastern Conference in 2025, 11 points short of the playoff cutoff.
Potentially led by a trio of highly-rated Americans, Toronto will open the 2026 MLS regular season against FC Dallas on Feb. 2