What Will It Take for Micah Parsons to Turn Week 1 Dominance into Higher Card Prices?
Micah Parsons almost single-handedly dismantled the Browns in Week 1. Big performances mean big gains for football cards normally. A PSA 10 2021 Prizm #382 Micah Parsons Silver RC went for $112 after Parsons’ dominant game which is exactly $2 less than the average price of the previous three sold on eBay. A Justin Fields went for $250. Parsons cards haven’t seen much movement despite a great game. It begs the questions of why isn’t Parsons getting any hobby attention and what can he do to get it?
It's not a matter of not having great play going unnoticed. Parsons was great enough that none other than Tom Brady named him one of the three best players of the day. He was featured heavily on all the highlight shows. He also plays for the biggest franchise in the NFL meaning that collectors are aware of his performance.
It is a bit hard for defensive players to fill out a stat sheet though. Parsons was a one-man wrecking ball disrupting the Browns best-laid plans with ease. For all of that, he finished with three tackles and one sack. It doesn’t jump out of a box score. Regardless, it will take more than numbers for Parsons to take the hobby by storm.
Parsons is popular enough to gain a bigger hobby following. He consistently is the top-selling defensive player in terms of jersey sales and cracked the top 10 overall last year. He is arguably the most-recognizable name amongst defensive players. The same could have been said of J.J. Watt a few years ago though and his cards are ice cold.
Parsons has a shot to make the leap from NFL hero to hobby superstar, but it’s going to take something that Watt never did, winning a Super Bowl. If Parsons does that, he can be the first defensive hobby superstar in ages.