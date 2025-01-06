Topps is Giving Away a PSA 10 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card, for FREE
Have you ever thought of owning an iconic 1996 Topps Kobe Bryant RC, but didn’t have the funds. Maybe you have a PSA 9 version, but could never pull the trigger on upgrading to the Gem Mint PSA 10. Well here is your chance. Topps just posted over social media, that you can enter for one…for FREE.
Kobe Bryant is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and rightfully so, sits in the Basketball Hall of Fame. His playing career spans from 1996 when he came into the league as an 18 year old, and lasted until 2015 when he was still only 37 years old.
Over the course of those 20 years, Kobe Bryant was an 18 time All-Star, 15 time All-NBA, an MVP, and 5 time NBA Champion. Kobe Bryant knew where his home was, as he spent his entire career playing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bryant’s 1996 Topps RC (card #138) has always been chased, and relished. There has also been no shortage of collectors wanting a chance at getting the card to pop a PSA 10. Over 44,000 Kobe Bryant Topps RC have been submitted to PSA, with only 4,965 getting the perfect grade.
This card may not be the most expensive card out there (typically ranges from $700-800), but it is one of the most sought-after modern cards.
Since his passing in 2020, Kobe Bryant's legacy continues to soar. Fans want to share stories. Players want to share 1 on 1 experiences and time they spent with him. People want to remember him. This could be your way, to be part of something fun. Help Topps, maybe comment and share a story. Take the chance, its free.