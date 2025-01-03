20 Million Cards Were Graded In 2024
Between the four biggest grading companies—PSA, CGC, SGC, and Beckett—over 20 million cards were graded in 2024.
GemRate is one of the most reliable sources for this data. You can find a full breakdown of the numbers here, but let’s highlight a few key points and takeaways:
In December, PSA shared its report on the most-graded cards of the year. To many, it wasn’t surprising that Victor Wembanyama dominated the list, with six of the top 10 most-graded cards.
Victor Wembanyama Became the King of PSA Grading in His Rookie Year
In total, PSA graded over 15.34 million cards in 2024, solidifying its position as the industry leader by a landslide. This isn’t unexpected given the market share PSA has captured over the past few years. Their regular grading specials and streamlined submission process have made grading with them much easier compared to previous years. Check out the full PSA blog with statistics here.
PSA graded 9.10 million sports cards and 6.23 million TCG (trading card game) and non-sports cards. Sports cards saw a significant 25% growth compared to 2023, while the TCG and non-sports category experienced 0% growth. PSA made some big moves in 2024 including partnering with GameStop so now collectors can get their cards graded there.
When comparing CGC and SGC, CGC graded approximately 450,000 more cards than SGC in 2024. However, breaking the numbers down reveals a clear divide between the companies' specialties.
So you want to grade your cards?
A whopping 91% of SGC’s cards were sports cards, while 84% of CGC’s cards were TCG and non-sports. Each company dominated in its respective category: SGC graded 1.72 million sports cards, while CGC graded 1.95 million TCG cards.
Beckett’s numbers, on the other hand, tell a different story. The real news for Beckett came at the end of 2024:
Beckett Media & Collectibles, Dragon Shield, and Southern Hobby Distribution are now operating under a new umbrella company, Collēctīvus Holdings. This restructuring comes after a challenging few years for Beckett, with a -15% drop in grading volume from 2023. However, the announcement of new investment dollars signals an effort to regain their position as one of the top players in the grading industry, a spot they held for years.
Should I Get My Sports Card Graded?
We are in an era of sports cards where grading has become an integral part of the hobby. Whether you’re attending card shows or shopping online, it’s nearly impossible to avoid graded cards—especially when it comes to modern releases.