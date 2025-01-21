PWHL Star Taylor Heise Signs Exclusive Collectables Deal With Upper Deck
Upper Deck announced on Tuesday that Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise, the PWHL's No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023, will join its team of elite athletes.
After signing New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillie just last month, this latest move by Upper deck "solidifies the company’s commitment to elevating women’s sports and recognizing the incredible talent of the PWHL," the company said in a news release.
As a result of the deal, Upper Deck has exclusive rights to produce trading cards and memorabilia celebrating Heise’s career.
“Growing up, I never would have thought there would be an opportunity for women playing professional sports to have the spotlight. The fact that this is now a reality and I’m one of these players featured on trading cards is unbelievable,” Heise said. “We’re not only making history, but we’re creating a stronger community of fans and collectors who can connect and celebrate with us through our stories."
Heise will be prominently featured within the highly-anticipated PWHL: First Edition trading card set, which will be released on Wednesday. The set follows the release of PWHL digital trading cards issued last year.
“Hockey and collecting have one common theme: community. As both of these worlds evolve, we’re proud to highlight athletes like Heise who are breaking barriers and inspiring future generations,” said Upper deck President Jason Masherah. “Through PWHL collectibles, we strive to keep strengthening the hockey community over the shared love of the sport and honoring the stories of these remarkable athletes.”