PWHL's Seattle, Vancouver Franchises Announce Unique Team Names Ahead of Debut Game

The two squads will play each other Nov. 21.

Patrick Andres

The Seattle Torrent will play home games at Climate Pledge Arena.
With a little over two weeks to go until the start of the 2026 Professional Women's Hockey League season, Seattle and Vancouver's expansion teams have finally unveiled their names.

Seattle's franchise will take the name "Torrent" while Vancouver will be known as the "Goldeneyes," the PWHL announced Thursday afternoon. The Torrent and Goldeneyes will debut against each other on Nov. 21 in British Columbia.

The two teams will join the six current members of the PWHL: the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres. The Frost have won each of the league's two titles since its founding for the 2024 season.

Here's a look at the logic behind the Torrent and Goldeneyes' names.

Why is Seattle's PWHL team called the Torrent?

A torrent is a fast-moving stream of water, and the name dovetails nicely with Seattle's glut of maritime monikers—the Mariners, Kraken and Storm, to name just a few.

“Seattle’s relationship with water is undeniable. It’s part of the city’s geography, its culture, and even its mood," PWHL brand and marketing senior director Ali Bologna said in a league statement. "As we dug deeper into what makes Seattle unique, we found ourselves drawn to the idea of motion, energy, and natural force. That’s when the name Torrent emerged."

Why is Vancouver's PWHL team called the Goldeneyes?

A goldeneye is a type of sea duck found in forests across Canada.

"The name Goldeneyes draws inspiration from the common goldeneye, a striking bird native to British Columbia’s coastal waters and forested lakes. Known for its piercing yellow eyes and lightning-fast reflexes, the goldeneye is a creature of precision, agility, and resilience—qualities that mirror the game of hockey and the athletes who play it," Bologna said.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

