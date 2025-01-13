Everything You Need To Know About New PWHL Trading Cards
Professional Women’s Hockey League cards are finally coming.
The Upper Deck flagship product highlighting the new hockey league is slated to be released Jan. 22.
“We’re enthusiastic about championing the growth of women’s hockey and inspiring the next generation of both athletes and collectors,” McKenzie Young, the Marketing Lead at Upper Deck, said last year when the company announced they had purchased the PWHL license.
Last year, Upper Deck released digital-only promo set on e-Pack, but the upcoming hobby box is a physical product. Promo packs handed out at last fall's Toronto Sport Card Expo also featured PWHL stars.
Last month, Upper Deck signed an exclusive deal with the 2024 PWHL draft pick Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens to its team of athletes as women’s collectibles continue to grow in popularity.
The PWHL, which played its inaugural season last year, is a women's pro ice hockey league, wholly owned and operated by the Mark Walter Group. It consists of six teams -- three each from Canada and the United States -- who play a regular season to earn one of four places in a postseason tournament that determines the winner of the Walter Cup.
Here's what you need to know about this new card set:
Base set and Young Guns
Hobby boxes contain six cards per pack and 12 packs in each box. This set features 50 base cards and the first-ever PWHL Young Guns (cards Nos. 51 to 70).
The base set and Young Guns lao features several parallels: Deluxe (#/250), Exclusives (#/100) and High Gloss (#/10). In addition, Young Guns (just three per box) also have Outburst parallels that Upper deck said will "deliver the ultimate chase for collectors" as they look for the Outburst Red (#/25) and 1/1 Outburst Gold.
Inserts and parallels
The UD Portraits debut in PWHL with the "classic up-close imagery that collectors have become familiar with," according to Upper Deck.
This 20-card set also features parallels: Gold (#’299) and Red (#’/99). Also, hobby boxes contain Blue Dazzlers. Those can be found two per box.
Checklist and price
Upper Deck has yet to make public the complete checklist. It will be released later this month. Boxes retail for $90.