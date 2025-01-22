Quinshon Judkins: National Championship Performance Raises Card Prices
As a passionate football collector, watching future legends emerge in real-time is what the hobby is all about. In the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins delivered a performance for the ages, cementing his place as one of the most electrifying players in college football. Judkins’s 100 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown on 2 catches for 21 yards were pivotal in Ohio State’s victory, and his impact extends far beyond the field.
Judkins’s 2024 season stats tell the story of a versatile and dominant running back. With 1,060 rushing yards on 194 carries and 14 touchdowns, along with 22 receptions for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns, he showcased an incredible blend of power, speed, and pass-catching ability. His knack for making big plays in critical moments makes him a nightmare for defenses and a dream for collectors.
In the sports card hobby, Quinshon Judkins is quickly becoming a name to watch. Autographed cards of rising stars like him are highly sought after, especially as collectors look to identify the next wave of NFL talent. Judkins’s combination of production, leadership, and ability to shine on the biggest stages has made his cards hot commodities. Rookie autographs, particularly those from premium sets, are a must-have for anyone looking to invest in college football’s brightest stars.
What makes Judkins especially exciting for collectors is his dual-threat capability. In an era where running backs must excel in both rushing and receiving to stand out, Judkins has proven he can do it all. His ability to grind out tough yards while also serving as a reliable target in the passing game sets him apart from his peers and ensures his skills will translate to the professional level.
Collectors should keep a close eye on Judkins’s autographed cards, especially those featuring unique designs or limited print runs. Cards from sets like Panini Prizm Draft Picks and Bowman Chrome University are particularly noteworthy, as they often include on-card autographs and low-numbered parallels that command high demand. As Judkins prepares to make the leap to the NFL, these cards have the potential to skyrocket in value.
For football fans and collectors alike, Quinshon Judkins is a name that embodies the excitement and promise of the sport. His performance in the 2025 National Championship was a glimpse of what’s to come, and his impact on the sports card hobby is just beginning. Don’t miss your chance to add this rising star’s autographs to your collection, they’re bound to enhance any collection for years to come.