Topps Now Celebrates the College Football National Championship with Ohio State
After a 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the new College Football National Champions.
To commemorate the Buckeyes’ ninth championship win, Topps Now released two cards on Monday night.
The first card is of wide receiver Emeka Egbuka who finished the game with six catches and 64 yards, becoming Ohio State’s all-time receptions leader with 205. Though Egbuka committed the team’s first fumble in three months, the senior rebounded and helped his team to their first championship win since 2014.
Sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate is featured on Topps’ second card. Tate had two receptions and 34 yards during the championship game, and over this season he had four touchdowns, 52 receptions, and 733 yards.
The Bowman U NOW cards are available starting at $11.99 for one guaranteed base card with the chance to receive randomly inserted parallels, including autograph redemptions. The base card parallels are blue /49, purple /25, red /10, orange /5, and a gold one-of-one. The autographs will be stickers out of 25, ten, five, and a one-of-one gold.
The on-demand cards are on sale now through January 23rd 11:10pm EST.