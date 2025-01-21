Collectibles On SI

Topps Now Celebrates the College Football National Championship with Ohio State

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after winning against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after winning against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the new College Football National Champions.

Top 5 Sports Cards From The National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes

To commemorate the Buckeyes’ ninth championship win, Topps Now released two cards on Monday night

Emela Egbuka 2024-25 Bowman U NOW Football OS-01
Emela Egbuka 2024-25 Bowman U NOW Football OS-01 / Topps

The first card is of wide receiver Emeka Egbuka who finished the game with six catches and 64 yards, becoming Ohio State’s all-time receptions leader with 205. Though Egbuka committed the team’s first fumble in three months, the senior rebounded and helped his team to their first championship win since 2014.

Topps Now Announces LeBron James and Bronny James NBA Debut Card

Sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate is featured on Topps’ second card. Tate had two receptions and 34 yards during the championship game, and over this season he had four touchdowns, 52 receptions, and 733 yards.

Carnell Tate 2024-24 Bowman U NOW Football OS-02 1/1 Auto
Carnell Tate 2024-24 Bowman U NOW Football OS-02 1/1 Auto / Topps

The Bowman U NOW cards are available starting at $11.99 for one guaranteed base card with the chance to receive randomly inserted parallels, including autograph redemptions. The base card parallels are blue /49, purple /25, red /10, orange /5, and a gold one-of-one. The autographs will be stickers out of 25, ten, five, and a one-of-one gold.

NCAA National Championship: How Riley Leonard and Will Howard Are Already Impacting The Hobby

The on-demand cards are on sale now through January 23rd 11:10pm EST.  

Published |Modified
Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

Home/News