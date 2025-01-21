NCAA National Championship: How Riley Leonard and Will Howard Are Already Impacting The Hobby
As both a football card and football memorabilia collector, few things are more exciting than witnessing future stars shine on college football’s biggest stage. The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship did not disappoint, with Ohio State’s Will Howard and Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard delivering unforgettable performances. These two elite quarterbacks showcased their immense talent, not only to fans across the nation but also to collectors throughout the sports card hobby that are keeping a watchful on each quarterback’s continued success and thier respected impact on the hobby.
In a highly anticipated matchup, Ohio State triumphed over Notre Dame 34-23, thanks to Will Howard’s poised and efficient play. Howard completed 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns, demonstrating remarkable accuracy and composure under pressure. His ability to make clutch throws and lead his team to victory solidified his status as one of college football’s top quarterbacks. On the other side, Riley Leonard put up an impressive fight, completing 22 of 31 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite the loss, Leonard’s performance showcased his exceptional talent and potential to excel at the next level.
For collectors, the significance of this game goes far beyond the box score. Will Howard and Riley Leonard have already captured the attention of the hobby, and their Rookie Patch Autographs (RPAs) are quickly becoming hot commodities. RPAs combine the allure of a player’s signature with a piece of game-worn memorabilia, making them some of the most sought-after cards in the hobby. With Howard and Leonard projected to be high picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, their cards are poised for significant appreciation in value.
Will Howard’s RPAs (from 2023 when he played Kansas State) are certainly generating buzz given his leadership capabilities, his passing precision, and his championship pedigree which all make him standout as a future NFL prospect and potential early opportunity for collectors to start building corners of their collections around him. With that said, collectors are drawn to his potential to succeed at the professional level, and his performance on the grandest stage only enhances his appeal.
Meanwhile, Riley Leonard’s RPAs (from 2024) are equally compelling. Despite the loss, Leonard’s resilience and playmaking ability have cemented his status as a top-tier quarterback prospect for most NFL teams looking to fill that critical void. His cards represent a smart investment for those looking to capitalize on his bright future.
As a collector, there’s nothing more thrilling than identifying and acquiring cards of players destined for stardom. The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship not only delivered an incredible game but also reaffirmed the hobby’s focus on future stars. Will Howard and Riley Leonard have already left their mark on college football, and their impact on the sports card hobby is just beginning. For those who believe in their talent and potential, now is the time to chase their Rookie Patch Autographs and secure a piece of football history in the making.