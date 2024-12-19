Reid's Rips: 2024 Prestige Football Blaster
It's been a week or so since I ripped anything and although I generally don't buy packs and boxes (I try to just buy the card I want), I will indulge in a blaster or a special hobby box occasionally.
I decided to rip one of the cheaper products on the shelf, a 2024 Prestige Football blaster.
The best part about this blaster is that it's six, 11 card packs, so you feel like you get actual packs of cards or at this point in the hobby, a full box of cards.
That said, we all know what that means... a lot of extra cardboard. I know, we just aren't happy either way!
I was excited as much as I could be for a Prestige blaster with my very first pack, as I pulled a Caleb Williams rookie in full Chicago Bears uniform, which is definitely hit-or-miss with this product over the years. A lot of times you'll find a guy in this college uni which takes a bit away from the pro experience. Regardless, being a Bears fan, I couldn't ask for a better start.
As I opened my second pack, I found a red Hunter Henry parallel numbered to 399, staring me in the face.
The best card in my third pack was an Extra Points parallel of underrated Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.
In my next two packs, I got both Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill Prestigious Pros inserts. These clean, glossy, designed insert cards are pretty sharp for being in a low end product. I'm totally grading on the curve here, folks. Work with me.
I even hit a little bit of last pack magic when I tore into my final pack and found an Extra Points parallel of former Michigan star and Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum. Corum was an absolute stud at Michigan for their National Championship winning team. Working alongside (or behind) Kyren Williams this year in LA, Blake has done well in limited action.
That's a wrap on my 2024 Prestige blaster. I think I broke even if we're breaking it down in dollars and cents. It was a fun, quick rip and scratched the itch of wanting to open a few packs today. That's a win for me.