Paul Skenes' Superfractors and 1/1s Pulled This Year

Paul Skenes is the hottest name in card collecting. In many ways, the chase for his high-end cards has become the biggest story of the hobby in 2024. With his MLB Debut Patch card still out there, let's look at some of the 1/1s that have already been pulled.

Aug 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) makes his way to the field to warm up before pitching against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) makes his way to the field to warm up before pitching against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Big Fish is still out there; yes, the Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch card is hiding in a pack somewhere (unless it isn't?). However, several other Superfractors and 1/1s have been pulled, giving baseball collectors and hobby enthusiasts something to talk about.

Paul skenes in the dugout.
Jul 11, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) smiles after pitching six hitless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes’ 1/1 “2024 NL ROY” Rookie Autograph Card Has Been Pulled

Below, we'll look at some of Skenes' 1/1s from Topps that have been pulled and, in some cases, the immediate reactions of the people pulling the cards (if there are children around, you may want to turn down the volume).

Paul Skenes at the All-Star Game
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates (30) looks on in the first inning against the American League during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes 1/1 Superfractor Auto Pulled

Paul Skenes and the Consequences of the MLB Debut Patch Card

There are a lot of 1/1 Skenes cards, but we'll highlight the biggest hits and what the cards sold for in some instances. In any case, hitting a 1/1 is always special and worth celebrating.

1. 2024 Topps Now Paul Skenes Rookie of the Year 1/1 with Inscription

One of the most recent and biggest 1/1 pulls, an inscribed 1/1 from Topps Now.

2. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor Autograph 1/1

Gold superfractor one of one on card auto of Pittsburg Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes from 2024 Topps Chrome
Topps via Facebook

Sold for $111,532 via Goldin Auctions on Dec. 28

3. 2024 Topps Gilded Collection Gold Autograph Superfractor 1/1

Paul Skenes Gilded Collection
Image Courtesy of Dan Hess via Facebook

Recently revealed that the card graded a PSA 10. It will be auctioned off via Fanatics Collect in the January Premiere Auction.

4. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Platinum 1/1

5. 2024 Stadium Club Paul Skenes Gold 1/1

6. 2024 Topps Now #770 Paul Skenes 1/1 Gold Autograph with Inscription

7. 2024 Allen & Ginter Superfractor

Sold for $3,250 on eBay

8. 2024 Topps Pro Debut Autograph Superfractor 1/1

A similar Pro Debut 1/1 Foilfractor sold for $1,287 via Goldin Auctions in October.

9. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes All-Star Game

10. 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Autographed Superfractor

Paul Skenes Superfractor
Image Courtesy of Goldin Auctions

Sold for $123,220 via Goldin Auctions as a PSA 10

11. 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor

Paul Skenes Superfractor
Image Courtesy of Fanatics Collect

Sold for $63,000 via Fanatics Collect

12. 2023 Bowman Draft Class Of 2023 Autograph Superfractor PSA 9

2023 Bowman Draft - Class of 2023 Autographs Superfractor
Sold for $9,250 on eBay / Image Courtesy of eBay

13. 2024 Topps Pristine Paul Skenes Black Refractor Autograph 1/1

Paul Skenes Topps Pristine 1/1
Image Courtesy of eBay

Sold for $4,725 on eBay on Dec. 22

Plenty of other Skenes 1/1s were pulled this year, including from unlicensed products. Maybe we'll be able to post the MLB Debut Patch card soon.

