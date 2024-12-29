Paul Skenes' Superfractors and 1/1s Pulled This Year
The Big Fish is still out there; yes, the Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch card is hiding in a pack somewhere (unless it isn't?). However, several other Superfractors and 1/1s have been pulled, giving baseball collectors and hobby enthusiasts something to talk about.
Paul Skenes’ 1/1 “2024 NL ROY” Rookie Autograph Card Has Been Pulled
Below, we'll look at some of Skenes' 1/1s from Topps that have been pulled and, in some cases, the immediate reactions of the people pulling the cards (if there are children around, you may want to turn down the volume).
Paul Skenes 1/1 Superfractor Auto Pulled
Paul Skenes and the Consequences of the MLB Debut Patch Card
There are a lot of 1/1 Skenes cards, but we'll highlight the biggest hits and what the cards sold for in some instances. In any case, hitting a 1/1 is always special and worth celebrating.
1. 2024 Topps Now Paul Skenes Rookie of the Year 1/1 with Inscription
One of the most recent and biggest 1/1 pulls, an inscribed 1/1 from Topps Now.
2. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor Autograph 1/1
Sold for $111,532 via Goldin Auctions on Dec. 28
3. 2024 Topps Gilded Collection Gold Autograph Superfractor 1/1
Recently revealed that the card graded a PSA 10. It will be auctioned off via Fanatics Collect in the January Premiere Auction.
4. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Platinum 1/1
5. 2024 Stadium Club Paul Skenes Gold 1/1
6. 2024 Topps Now #770 Paul Skenes 1/1 Gold Autograph with Inscription
7. 2024 Allen & Ginter Superfractor
8. 2024 Topps Pro Debut Autograph Superfractor 1/1
A similar Pro Debut 1/1 Foilfractor sold for $1,287 via Goldin Auctions in October.
9. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes All-Star Game
10. 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Autographed Superfractor
Sold for $123,220 via Goldin Auctions as a PSA 10
11. 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor
Sold for $63,000 via Fanatics Collect
12. 2023 Bowman Draft Class Of 2023 Autograph Superfractor PSA 9
13. 2024 Topps Pristine Paul Skenes Black Refractor Autograph 1/1
Sold for $4,725 on eBay on Dec. 22
Plenty of other Skenes 1/1s were pulled this year, including from unlicensed products. Maybe we'll be able to post the MLB Debut Patch card soon.
