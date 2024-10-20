Remembering 1982 Fleer: The Set (Almost) Everybody Hates
Ask collectors to rank the top sets of the 1980s and a handful will rise to the top. Many will cite 1989 Upper Deck, pointing to its high-end production and Ken Griffey, Jr. card while others might wax nostalgic over the wood-grain finish of 1987 Topps. Still others (myself included!) might lean toward 1985 Donruss with its slick design and red-hot rookie cards. About the only set you won't hear about is 1982 Fleer, that is, unless the collector you asked happens to be one Bill Pearch.
We caught up with Bill, a Chicago-based marketing manager, to learn just what it is about this set that puts it head and shoulders about all others.
Collectibles on SI: Hi, Bill. Can you please explain the love for 1982 Fleer?
Pearch: They were the first baseball cards I owned, and they played a critical role teaching me about the game, almost like a baseball encyclopedia inside an old shoe box. The cards taught me about the players, their stats, and the minor league cities they played in long before Baseball Reference and Retrosheet even existed.
Collectibles on SI: What do you remember about some of your first packs?
Pearch: I’d ride my bike to Westchester Drugs and spend my allowance and newspaper route money on packs of cards. My favorite memories revolve around seeing cool uniform styles and colors (bright yellow Pittsburgh Pirates jerseys, the Montreal Expos logo), and learning that smaller print on the back meant the players had longer and more accomplished careers.
Collectibles on SI: Did you have any favorite cards at the time?
Pearch: The Cubs were my team, but I latched on to players with cool and unique names like Shooty Babitt, Moose Haas, Biff Pocoroba, Lenn Sakata and Kiko Garcia. They kept appearing in the packs I bought and sounded like great players … even if the stats didn’t back that up.
Collectibles on SI: Collectors today often single out the set as Fleer's worst of the decade, based on its blurry photos and boring design. How much did you notice or care about any of this as a kid?
Pearch: Looking at the cards now, I absolutely agree about the poor quality, but there's also an element of charm, almost a “they’re so bad, they’re good” quality. Back in 1982, however, it wasn't something I even noticed.
Collectibles on SI: What are some of your favorite 1982 Fleer cards today?
Pearch: There are almost too many to list. It’s great having cards of that era’s stars, but my favorites are the absurdities. There’s Pete Falcone sitting at his locker holding his own baseball card. I love "West Meets East" with Fernando Valenzuela, Gary Carter … and a dude with glasses right between them. Or how about the fact that "Perfect Game!" features the wrong catcher! Oh, and the Rodney Scott card? That’s actually a photo of future Hall of Famer Tim Raines.
Collectibles on SI: Apart from its sentimental value to you, what are the most awesome things about the 1982 Fleer set?
Pearch: The set is awesome due to the wild inconsistencies. Steve Garvey is posed like a classic baseball card from the past, but Sammy Stewart looks like he’s pitching on a little league field complete with a dad standing behind the chain link fence. And Grant Jackson’s picture is incredibly blurry. Do arms actually bend like that? I also appreciate Fleer’s creativity and sense of humor with cards like "Steve & Carlton, Carlton & Fisk" and "Pete & Re-Pete."
Well, shoot. Maybe the rest of us collectors have been a little to hard on 1982 Fleer. Bright colors, bizarre poses, Little League dads...what's not to love? And that "dude with glasses" between Fernando and the Kid? Well, Bill, what if we told you that was none other than Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín? Time to get that baby slabbed!