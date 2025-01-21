SGC Grading Comes Out Blazing With a $12 Grading Special
SGC is celebrating their 2024 growth, with a collectors dream deal, $12 grading special.
Since SGC formed in 1998, they have continued to climb up the ladder, and form into one of the top grading companies out there. With their sleek tuxedo look, attractive price, and industry setting turnaround time, SGC has become of the one of the top favorites for all collectors.
2024 SGC continued to show that they are force in the grading industry, with a total of 1.87 million graded cards (per Gemrate). While this is a far cry from the 15.34 million graded by PSA, it still out performed Beckett by almost 3 times (657K graded).
SGC President Peter Steinberg came out on his X account, and stated they graded 50% more cards in 2024, than they did in 2023. With this incredible year, it looks like SGC wants to keep the good times rolling, with a special that could set some standards.
The $12 deal is geared towards two different genres, modern football, and vintage.
Here is a quick breakdown:
Modern football: Football cards from 2010-Present
Declared Value: Any
Turnaround time: Standard (5-10 days)
Vintage: This includes all cards in the 1970s and 1980s. This is all sports and non-sports
Declared Value: under $2500
Turnaround time: Standard (5-10 days)
This is a superb deal for those who have cards stored away since they were kids, and want to grade and protect their cards. Or it could be that you have a stack of rookie football cards, that you want to see an increased value to. Being just $12, this is an opportunity to really enhance your collection, for a small investment.
Kudos to SGC, for launching such a great deal.
For more on the grading industry, here is a quick read: