Shohei Ohtani Makes a Change - Hobby Impact
The face of baseball may be changing things up a little. Just when you are starting to get used to Shohei Ohtani and his record setting antics, he throws a changeup that freezes you at the plate, and the hobby.
LA Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani is mixing up his signature, again.
Just recently the star dual player was finishing up his signings with Topps. Upon inspection of the Topps Finest autographs, Ohtani has decided to dabble with a new look.
I am personally still a fan of his rookie signature. With the looks of 2 sideways "M"s" with a loop, it seems like he took a bit more time. I mean, it's not far off from the reading of a seismograph or heart rate monitor.
Then you have the more recent signature. You have the signature "C" going into what looks like a cursive "Z", and at times instead of the "Z" is a figure 8. Ohtani is definitely able to cover more signatures in less time with this auto.
His newest autograph is an interesting one. The "C" is still prevalent, but what comes after is a bit of a mystery. After a couple of peaks, he comes down and almost spells out "uni". Then to finish it off, a line is drawn through the letters.
Ohtani is definitely not the first athlete to alter their signatures from time to time. Greats like Cal Ripken Jr, Ken Griffey Jr, Manny Ramirez, and others have done the same thing.
Shohei Ohtani's 1/1 Topps Dynasty 50/50 Autograph - Goldin 100 Auction
No matter what Ohtani's autograph looks like, I would definitely not be disappointed in pulling the 3X MVP, and 2024 World Series champion out of the new Finest product.