Shohei Ohtani’s 1/1 Topps Dynasty 50/50 Logoman: Found and off to Auction
Almost two weeks ago, Goldin came out saying they will be auctioning one the greatest modern day cards, Shohei Ohtani 2024 Topps Dynasty 1/1 auto. What is incredible about this piece, is that it includes 2 game used pieces, his pants and batting gloves from the game where Ohtani became the first player ever to hit 50 home runs, and 50 stolen bases.
Shohei Ohtani's 1/1 Topps Dynasty 50/50 Autograph - Goldin 100 Auction
Well, that card may be placing in second place now.
Topps just came out saying someone has claimed and picked up the 2024 Topps Dynasty 1/1 Logoman auto of Ohtani. This card is incredible due to the fact that it is a full piece of the baseball logo, so you know its not a cut up version of pants, jersey, gloves etc. The Logoman is always a highly collectible card for collectors. They love seeing the vibrant colors of the logo, and again its one piece.
Topps also came out saying that the card is headed to Heritage Auction, where it will be for sale soon.
Forming in 1976 Heritage Auctions has become one of the largest Western auction houses. In 2023, Heritage had total sales of $1.76 billion, per their site. Heritage sells anything from comics, to sports memorabilia, currency, to movie posters. If there is a demand, they will sell it.
It would be interesting to see these two cards compete for the top. Shohei is a world wide superstar, and these cards are going to gain the attention of the world.