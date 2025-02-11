Collectibles On SI

Shohei Ohtani No. 1: Topps Baseball Series 1 Leadoff Cards

Michael Terry

Oct 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the locker room after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in game four to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Last week, we learned that 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball has awarded its coveted #1 card to 3-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. Voters had the chance to choose who gets to leadoff the set since 2016, and it's hardly a surprise to see the global superstar take top honors. The news comes quick on the heels of Ohtani's latest entry in The Hobby, 2025 Topps Welcome to the Club: 3X MVP, which dropped at the end of January. A force in the collecting world, fresh off the first-ever 50/50 season, Ohtani feels like a great fit to get the new set started.

Shohei Ohtani 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 #1 / Topps RIPPED

A Look at the Set That Inspired 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball

This is the second time Ohtani has been awarded the top slot, after leading off in 2022. Last year, Ronald Acuna Jr. got things started, after winning the 2023 NL MVP in unanimous fashion, following his own historic 41 HR/73 SB campaign.

1975 Topps Baseball '74 Highlights #1 Hank Aaron / Topps RIPPED

Looking back, the #1 card features some of the greatest to ever play the game. Mike Trout, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Pedro Martinez are among modern leadoff entries. Ted Williams got the honor three times in a five-year stretch. Hank Aaron appeared in the #1 slot a record five times, as did A-Rod. A Mint 10 of 1975 Aaron's #1, celebrating his breaking of the All-Time home run record, went for $32,400 at auction in March of last year. A Williams' 1958 #1 Mint 9 fetched $66,000 last December.

1958 Topps Baseball #1 Ted Williams / Topps RIPPED

Legend Jackie Robinson was awarded the #1 slot in 1953 Topps Baseball, and it remains one of his most iconic cards. A PSA 8.5 sold at auction for $63,133 in February 2024.

1953 Topps Baseball #1 Jackie Robinson / Topps RIPPED

Shohei Ohtani Makes a Change - Hobby Impact

Yogi Berra started it all off with the #1 card in 1951. His name on the card reads Larry (Yogi) Berra. Well, as Berra said, it ain't over til it's over. Shohei Ohtani continues a tradition in The Hobby with his 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 #1 card.

1951 Topps Red Backs #1 Yogi Berra / Topps RIPPED
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

