So you want to grade your cards?
So you've decided to get your cards graded for the first time, It can be a daunting and Intimidating task. When I started grading my cards in the 90's I didn't have any real guidance and I made my share of mistakes. Unfortunately there's no mulligans, so now the experienced submitter in me tries to help people entering the foray and that's what this article will aim to do.
What company should I use? Well you literally have a bunch of choices, Although I feel there are really only 4- 5 hobby recognized companies (PSA, SGC, CGC, & Beckett). I use only two different companies myself, but I want to keep this piece pure so I won't endorse them here. Do your research. Many boast and make claims but do they deliver? How fast do you want your cards back, who's better for vintage cards.. Modern cards? All legitimate questions, lean on your fellow hobbyists and get their feedback.
Now what? So You've decided who you are going to use. Now you need to decide what cards to send: Remember beauty is in the eye of the beholder here, whether it's a 1951 Bowman Willie Mays Rookie or a common print that was your first card that started it all and you're sentimental about. The choice is yours. However, we know its not as cut and dry as that. While some cards might be going straight to your pc, others may be destined for resale or your showcase at your store or show. I qualify on both of these accounts. The latter becomes more of a business decision. What's worth sending, what card's value gets enhanced by the grade you think it may get. Grading can cost between $10 to 3 figures depending on the service level/turnaround time you submit at. You have to determine if it makes "financial sense" to submit these card(s).
The Process: Most grading companies require that the cards submitted be in the larger semi-rigid holders. The reason is it allows them to cut the holder and remove the card with the least amount of handling and wear and tear. The plastics then get recycled. I will share a process that I use that’s been effective for me. I'll start with 20-50 cards I'm thinking about submitting. I call that my “candidates stack”. The first thing I do is the eye test. I go through each of those and without the aid of magnification, I look and eliminate any cards that don't look like good candidates as much anymore. In step two I then employ a tool of magnification, I use Jeweler's glasses but you can use a loupe or any type of magnifier. Make sure your lighting is good. Examine all corners, centering and never forget about both surfaces front and back. Always remember the graders themselves will be employing magnification. Step two almost always whittles my candidate stack down a little further, what remains is usually what I wind up submitting. Through many years of trial and error, I've really honed these skills and have enjoyed the process even more. Fill out the proper paperwork, pack securely, ship safely and make sure your enjoy the process!