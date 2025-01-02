Sports Illustrated NFL Player of the Year in Cards: Josh Allen
After years of ups and downs, it may finally be the Buffalo Bills’ time to shine and their leader, quarterback Josh Allen, is at the helm of their success. While his personal stats come up shy against fellow quarterback Lamar Jackson, his overall impact on his team’s ability to win and his support for the Buffalo community has made him a frontrunner for MVP. His running ability has changed the course of many games this year, including ending their rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs’, run at a perfect season.
Josh Allen Rookie Cards Skyrocket as NFL MVP Buzz Builds
Allen’s work off the field has also lifted up the community in Buffalo. Allen regularly visits the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and founded the Patricia Allen Fund. Through devastating annual winter weather and a mass shooting in 2022, Allen has offered financial and emotional support to the Buffalo community. He also proposed to his girlfriend, Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld, in a Malibu seaside proposal during the Bills’ bye-week in November.
The top three highest selling cards of 2024 for Josh Allen, Sports Illustrated’s NFL Player of the Year:
1. 2018 Panini National Treasures NFL Rookie Patch Autograph 66/99 Josh Allen #163 PSA 10
Sold for $120,000 on December 26th on eBay
2. 2018 Panini National Treasures NFL Rookie Patch Autograph Red 1/1 Josh Allen #163 PSA 8
Sold for $87,000 on October 17th on Alt
3. 2018 Panini Prizm NFL Rookie Gold Vinyl 4/5 Josh Allen #205 PSA 10
Sold for $86,620 on December 28th on Goldin