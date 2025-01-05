Cards of the New WWE Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton
After months of will she won’t she drama, WWE Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton cashed in her briefcase for a shot at the title and became the new WWE Women’s Champion on the 1/3/2025 episode of Smackdown. This is her first singles championship since being called up to the main roster in early 2024. Stratton’s rise has been fun to watch. With her charisma and athleticism it was only a matter of time before she was rewarded with a championship run. This win was the culmination of Stratton’s steady run through WWE having achieved success every step of the way from NXT to Smackdown. Stratton is no stranger to collectors either, having been in major WWE Panini products prior to her main roster call up. I’ll be reviewing her top three highest sales per 130point of her cards starting from lowest to highest.
1. 2023 Panini Prizm Gold auto #9/10: $1500
2. 2023 Immaculate Premium Memorabilia Green Auto #1/5: $1600
3. 2023 Immaculate Premium Memorabilia Auto :#1/1 $2850
Something to note about these prices is that the sales happened between mid October to mid December of 2024. I’m interested to see if sale prices of Stratton autographs will continue to rise as we head into the heart of Wrestlemania season. I would expect her to be the champion heading into WWE’s biggest event of the year.
After Stratton’s win Topps also dropped a preview of her first autograph chrome card in their WWE product. I expect collectors and fans of her will be chasing her auto cards once Topps WWE Chrome is released.