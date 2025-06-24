Panini America Named Senior Bowl Title Sponsor
The Senior Bowl announced Panini America as its new title sponsor on Tuesday, officially rebranding the nation’s premier college all-star game as the Panini Senior Bowl.
As it enters its 77th year, the Panini Senior Bowl continues its mission of bringing the best in college football to Mobile and offering a launching pad for future NFL stars. The 2026 edition of the game is scheduled for Jan. 31 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
RELATED: GameStop Has Big Plans For Sports Cards
Panini America, the sports and entertainment collectibles company and exclusive trading card manufacturer for the NFL, NFLPA, and over 100 colleges, brings an expanded role to the game after years of partnership. Previously serving as the official trading card provider, player lounge sponsor, and the 2025 official practice sponsor, Panini now also becomes the exclusive trading card, collectibles and memorabilia partner of the Senior Bowl.
“The Senior Bowl plays such a significant and special role with college athletes as they prepare to take their next step in their football careers,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America. “Just as NIL has reshaped the collegiate landscape – we are excited to jump into this new role as Title sponsor of the Panini Senior Bowl and work closely with the Senior Bowl team and the Mobile community to help grow this game to another level.”
As part of their enhanced partnership, Panini and the Senior Bowl will increase their charitable footprint through Senior Bowl Charities. Together, Panini said, will support two Mobile-based organizations: the Child Advocacy Center and the Africatown Community Development Corporation.
“We’re proud to partner with organizations driving real change in our community,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich. “Supporting the Child Advocacy Center and Africatown Community Development Corporation is just the first step in a bold new chapter of our community engagement with Panini.”
As a result of the exapnded agreement, fans can expect a reinvigorated experience in the coming years, with Panini promising collectible-driven activations, new fan engagement strategies and enhanced national exposure for the game and its players.
“The future of the Senior Bowl, bolstered by its partnership with Panini, is undeniably promising,” Fabianich said. “Together, we will set the stage for an elevated experience that bridges performance on the field with the stories captured in memorabilia. The collaboration not only enhances our value but also underscores the importance of preserving the history of collegiate football, and the connection between Mobile, Alabama, and its fans.”