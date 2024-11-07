Sports Power Couple's first Dual Autograph sold
2024 Topps Allen and Ginter released last week, with an eclectic checklist as always; featuring a 350-card checklist of today's MLB stars, while also having everything from ballpark food to your favorite celebrities mixed in. This year, the checklist had two dual autographs available to pull: the first Eric Shellhouse and Liam Holland from Bat Boys Baseball, and sports power couple Mallory and Dansby Swanson.
The dual autograph of the Swanson's, is the first dual-autographed card produced of both athletes signing on the same card. Both Mallory and Dansby, have a wide variety of solo-autographed cards, featuring them both in their respective sports of soccer and baseball. Earlier this year, Topps teased collectors of a collaboration between the athletes in 2024 Topps Series Two. Mal had a "First Pitch" card that pictured the couple, as Mal threw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game; the team Dansby plays for, and the city of Mal's NWSL team, the Chicago Red Stars. This card had numbered parallels, and autographed versions available to pull, signed by Mallory.
The dual-autographed card featured in Allen and Ginter are 1:67,537 hobby packs and 1:313,632 fat packs, making this card an extremely tough pull. The amount of this card produced is unknown, but there is one possible parallel to be pulled; a red ink auto. This card is pack-pulled in redemption form, meaning collectors will have to wait a bit longer to have the dual-autograph in their hands. But, this didn't stop the first copy from selling on Ebay. The first redemption of the dual-auto was posted on Ebay auction, ultimately selling for $380 on nineteen bids. Topps teased what collectors can expect from the dual-autograph, in an Instagram collaboration with Mal.