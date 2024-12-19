Superman Trading Cards Take Off After New Movie Announcement
It's no secret that the trading card market has recently exploded in popularity. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, collectibles have surged to unprecedented highs - and although the market has come back down to reality, we still continue to see record sales quite often. With this comes the price swings and volatility of current events, and the upcoming Superman movie release is no exception.
According to CardLadder, a popular platform used to track trading card values, the 1978 Topps Superman "Christopher Reeve as The Man of Steel" card sold on November 8th of this year for $70 as a PSA 7. The grade is relevant here, as a copy in a lower PSA 6 grade just sold on December 19th for $100.
It’s no surprise to collectors that current events often influence the market for trading cards and collectibles. We've seen it before: when Bitcoin started making waves, cryptocurrency trading cards saw a spike; when Elon Musk became the world’s richest man, Elon Musk cards began hitting auction houses. Now, with a new Superman movie on the horizon, it's the Man of Steel’s turn to make waves in the market.
The good news for Superman collectors is that these prices won't last long. The movie will come and go, and no matter how captivating the film, new events will take center stage, ultimately leading the Superman trading card market to return to its normal state.