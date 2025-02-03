Teammate Magic! Cade Povich Pulls Heston Kjerstad’s Autographed Card in Epic Hobby Moment
The sports card hobby has always been fueled by collectors, investors, and die-hard sports fans. But in recent years, we've seen an entirely new wave of interest, thanks to Hollywood stars, influencers, and even professional athletes getting in on the action.
Whether it’s actress Emma Roberts, who’s openly shared her love for the hobby (something I’ve written about previously), or entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, who not only collects but has also created his own limited edition card sets and parallels, the visibility and excitement surrounding the hobby has exponentially skyrocketed.
But this surge isn’t just limited to collectors, celebrities, or influencers, several professional athletes, the very people whose names and stats appear on the cards, are jumping in head first and fully embracing the hobby. With that said, a recent moment occurred when the Baltimore Orioles tweeted that pitching prospect Cade Povich pulled a Bowman Chrome autographed card of none other than his own teammate, Heston Kjerstad.
We all know that pulling an autographed Bowman Chrome card of any player is a thrill by itself, but when the card features both a friend and major league teammate, it elevates the moment to an entirely new level.
Povich’s reaction, which quickly gained traction online, perfectly encapsulates the hobby’s growing crossover appeal. These kinds of moments don’t just make for great stories among friends, they reinforce how deeply connected the hobby has become to the athletes themselves.
So What's This Mean For The Hobby Community?
The hobby's newfound exposure across actors, actresses, influencers and even professional athletes means several things for the sports card industry and to the collectors who have been here long before the most recent boom taking the community by storm.
First, it adds a brand new layer of excitement for fans and players alike. When athletes and celebrities actively engage with the hobby, it validates that there’s something inherently special about opening packs, chasing rare inserts, and sharing the thrill of a super big pull.
Second, the increased interest leads to significant market growth. More eyes on the hobby means more demand for cards, which can even drive up values, especially for rookies, rare parallels, and autographed pieces that each actor, actress or even professional ballplayer may be collecting as part of thier own person collection, or PC. There's no secret that we’ve already seen certain cards spike in price and gain significant popularity after being featured in viral moments or celebrity showcases.
Lastly, it strengthens the community aspect of collecting. When you see an athlete reacting to a big pull or a well-known figure expressing their passion for collecting, it fosters a sense of shared enthusiasm and validates the fact that we're all in this together.
It's no secret that the hobby has always been about making connections, whether it’s trading with friends, engaging in online discussions, or attending card shows, and these are the things that remove social statuses and even the playing field no matter who you are or where you're from.
As the hobby community continues to grow, it’s clear that the hobby is no longer just for die-hard collectors. It’s becoming a cultural phenomenon, blending sports, entertainment, and sports history in a way that makes every new pack an experience in and of itself.