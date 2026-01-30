The Mariners are running it back with primarily the same squad as 2025. Raleigh is a big piece of that squad. His 1st Bowman auto, graded a ten by PSA, has dropped 20% from late October 2025. This shows that the offseason is a good time to buy the 2025 MVP runner-up.

There are no signs that Raleigh is slowing down, and being 29 this season, he should have another successful season. If the Mariners have playoff success in 2026, now would be a great time to stock up on Raleigh cards. Raleigh is also playing in his first World Baseball Classic in March. Players have had their markets skyrocket quickly from that tournament.

His market should be high in 2026, but keep in mind that after age 30, power numbers start to drop for most players. Raleigh, being a catcher, this might happen fast. Here are the top three sales for Raleigh cards.

2019 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs SuperFractor 1/1 BGS 9

Cardladder

Raleigh's best season by far was 2025. He led MLB with 60 homeruns, and led the AL with 125 RBIs. Defensively, he is also elite.

His highest-selling card is the 2019 1st Bowman Auto Superfractor, graded a nine by Beckett, and sold for $80,520 on Sep 28, 2025.

2022 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph SuperFractor 1/1 PSA 10

Cardladder

Raleigh was drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft from Florida State University. Three years later, in 2021, he made his MLB debut. He is signed through 20230 with the Mariners.

The second-highest-selling card is his 2022 Topps Chrome Rookie Superfractor auto, graded a ten by PSA, and sold for $63,440 on Sep 6, 2025.

2019 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Auto /5 PSA 10

Cardladder

Before 2025, the last two seasons Raleigh hit 34 and 30 homeruns with 100 and 75 RBIs, respectively. His batting average is one area that could use improvement. He has a career average of .226 in the five years he has been in the MLB.

His third-highest-selling card is the 2019 1st Bowman Chrome red refractor auto numbered to five, graded a ten by PSA, and sold for $22,800 on Jul 27, 2025.

