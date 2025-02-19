Texas Three-Step: Collector Reaches For The Stars With 2023 World Series Memorabilia Acquisition
When it comes the sports card hobby, acquiring the 1/1 version of any card is one the rarest achievements for a collector to accomplish. However, taking that accomplishment to the next level occurs when one acquires a Topps NOW 1/1, given the ultra-limited print runs of these special edition cards.
Now, imagine not only owning the exclusive 1/1 version of a Topps NOW card but also possessing the exact game-worn jerseys (that right, I said jerseys because in this case there are more than just one) that are featured on that very card.
That accomplishment is exactly what was achieved when one lucky collector acquired both the 2023 Topps NOW (Card No. #1070) World Series Texas Rangers 1st W/5+ Runs Consecutive World Series Innings 1/1 Rainbow Foil Card and the two game-worn jerseys by both Marcus Semien and Mitch Garver during Game 4 of the 2023 World Series which were featured on that exact card.
This is an accomplishment that soars past the boundaries of traditional collecting especially since the rarity of a Topps Now 1/1 card is now coupled with the rarity of historic World Series game-used memorabilia. Not only is it double the fun, in all actuality it's triple the fun.
Here's a break down just how incredible this feat is and why it sets a brand new standard throughout the sports card hobby and the memorabilia community.
The 2023 Topps NOW 1070 1/1 Rainbow Foil card commemorates one of the most remarkable statistical achievements in World Series history, which occured on Monday, October 31st 2023, when the Texas Rangers, in Game 4 of the 2023 World Series, became the first team to score five or more runs in back-to-back innings of a world series game.
Pairing this already historic card with the actual game-worn jerseys from two key players who both contributed to the offensive onslaught and are featured on the card is nothing short of extraordinary.
The jerseys that were acquried are as follows:
- Marcus Semien’s 2023 World Series Game-Used Gray Jersey, which he wore when he hit a triple and a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series.
- Mitch Garver’s 2023 World Series Game-Used Jersey with WS Patch, worn during his memorable grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series.
When it comes to choosing which path to take, collectors have had to decide between purchasing high-end sports cards or highly sought after game-worn memorabilia. However, this collector's achievement bridges the gap between those two worlds, and demonstrates that yes, you too, can have your cake and eat it too.
This unparalleled achievement showcases the passion, dedication, and vision of collectors, proving that cards and game-worn memorabilia can be seamlessly integrated to offer a deeper, more meaningful connection to baseball's most historic moments. By pairing an already rare 1/1 Topps NOW card with the exact jerseys worn during the moment it immortalizes, it transforms the collectible into a living piece of history. A true 1/1 accomplishment in and of itself, this game-changing milestone sets a new standard for what it means to own a piece of baseball history.