Texas Three-Step: Collector Reaches For The Stars With 2023 World Series Memorabilia Acquisition

𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐔𝐍𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃: This collector got the 1/1 trading card of Mitch Garver & Marcus Semien…AND the game-worn jerseys pictured on the card!! pic.twitter.com/mGMHqHKisz