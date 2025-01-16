The 2025 Australian Open: Top Three Women's Tennis Players' Top Card Sales
The 2025 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour has kicked off its first Grand Slam of the season with the Australian Open. To celebrate a fresh year in tennis, here are the highest selling cards for the current top three women’s players in the world: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Świątek, and Coco Gauff.
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2024 Topps Chrome Tennis SuperFractor Aces Insert Auto 1/1 Aryna Sabalenka sold for $2,800 on November 18, 2024 on eBay (data from Card Ladder), but is now in a CGC Authentic slab and listed on Fanatics Collect for auction
2. Iga Świtątek- Poland
2023 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Goodwin Champions Rookie Card Patch 34/99 Iga Świątek PSA 10 sold for $4,031.81 on July 5, 2024 on eBay (data from Card Ladder)
3. Coco Gauff - United States
2021 Upper Deck Exquisite Collections Rookie Patch Auto Black 1/1 Coco Gauff sold for $18,000 on June 25, 2022 on eBay (data from Card Ladder)