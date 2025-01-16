Collectibles On SI

The 2025 Australian Open: Top Three Women's Tennis Players' Top Card Sales

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Jan 12, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Aryna Sabalenka hits a forehand during her match against Sloane Stephens of United States of America in the first round of the women's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The 2025 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour has kicked off its first Grand Slam of the season with the Australian Open. To celebrate a fresh year in tennis, here are the highest selling cards for the current top three women’s players in the world: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Świątek, and Coco Gauff

1. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Superfractor Aces RC Rookie Auto 1/1
Fanatics Collect

2024 Topps Chrome Tennis SuperFractor Aces Insert Auto 1/1 Aryna Sabalenka sold for $2,800 on November 18, 2024 on eBay (data from Card Ladder), but is now in a CGC Authentic slab and listed on Fanatics Collect for auction

2. Iga Świtątek- Poland

Iga Swiatek 2023 Goodwin Champions Rookie Card Patch /99
PSA

2023 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Goodwin Champions Rookie Card Patch 34/99 Iga Świątek PSA 10 sold for $4,031.81 on July 5, 2024 on eBay (data from Card Ladder)

3. Coco Gauff - United States

2021 Upper Deck COCO GAUFF EXQUISITE Rookie Patch Auto 1/1 Black Parallel
Card Ladder

2021 Upper Deck Exquisite Collections Rookie Patch Auto Black 1/1 Coco Gauff sold for $18,000 on June 25, 2022 on eBay (data from Card Ladder)

Published |Modified
Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

