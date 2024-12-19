Topps' First Tennis-Specific Cards Set for Debut This Week
After bringing back Topps Chrome Tennis earlier this year, Topps is continuing its foray into a rather underappreciated sport in the hobby world with the debut of Topps Graphite Tennis on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. The new line is the first tennis-specific brand the company has released, as its two previous Topps tennis releases (2021 & 2024) have both fallen under the Topps Chrome banner.
The product title, "Graphite" refers to the main element in the construction of tennis racquets used by professional players. The reference to graphite goes a cut deeper in this chrome product, as Topps has swapped out the Superfractor in favor of the 1/1 Red Crystalline Refractor. Graphite is the crystalline form of carbon. Who says the hobby doesn't have space for a little bit of science every now and then?
The product features a 200-card base set with a smattering of rookies headlined by Mirra Andreeva and Ben Shelton. It promises 3 hits per hobby box including one relic autograph and one additional autograph. Among the signers are a bunch of legendary names like Andre Agassi, Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Billie Jean King and Chris Evert.
Common Refractors are found about 1:4 packs, while other refractor parallels are all numbered /200 or less. For those "chasing the rainbow," Aqua, Green, Blue, Gold, Pink, White and the aforementioned Red Crystalline Refractors are on the docket. As far as inserts go, Active Metal and All Metal continue the elemental theme (they are actually metal!). There are also a few super short print inserts, the most scarce of which is the portrait-style Intricate Images.
Retailing at $149.99, hobby boxes of this hit-heavy product feature just 20 total cards. Will Topps serve up a hit with its new line as it continues to explore the tennis world, or will it be a swing and a miss? Only time will tell.