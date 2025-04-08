The $250,000 Fake Autograph Scandal
Trust is what drives the sports memorabilia market. A collector has to trust that a signature is real, that a piece of history is genuine, and that the person selling the item to them is genuine in their own right as well. Unfortunately, that trust has been shattered for many, as Anthony J. Tremayne, a former California resident, plead guilty to a mail fraud scheme involving fake memorabilia. Spanning from 2010 to 2019, Tremayne sold autographed items he falsely claimed were signed by athletes and celebrities. This included stars from major professional franchises like the Lakers, Heat, and Angels.
What stood apart about his operation was the convincing level of detail he maintained. It wasn’t just forging signatures. Tremayne created elaborate Certificates of Authenticity and a strong online presence, making the experience feel as legitimate as any auction house or collector site. In total, authorities have estimated the scheme to have generated over $250,000 in fraudulent sales, but the actual intended fraud may have reached as high as $550,000.
Tremayne’s business model depended on operating in the shadows of what appeared to be a real marketplace. He sold items such as replica Stanley Cups, boxing gloves, and even Pro Football Hall of Fame jackets—many of which had forged signatures. These fakes were ultimately sold online to unsuspecting collectors who believed they were investing in real sports and celebrity memorabilia.
Tremayne would include fabricated certificates of authenticity, and at times, even documentation mimicking real authentication companies. This operation was finally haulted thanks in part to a sting purchase made by an undercover FBI agent. This investigation would be the downfall of the empire of deceit he built.
As part of the investigation, in late 2019, Tremayne sold what he claimed was a signed photo from reality TV stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to the undercover agent for $200. This single sale would become a part of a larger case built on more than a dozen counts of fraud (although he would ultimately plead guilty to just one).
Tremayne now faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for August 2025. But looking past the legal consequences, this scandal is a reminder to collectors of how truly vulnerable they are to the bad actors within the collectibles industry.
Even myself, someone that prides themselves in understanding the nuances of the collectibles space, I can’t say for certain that I wouldn’t have fallen for this scheme. It’s definitely proved to be a wake-up call to not only my self, but to the hobby overall. When even seemingly official certificates and realistic listings can’t be trusted anymore, where does that leave us? The best bet, for now, is only buying from large, verified auction houses. If you find a piece from an independent party that you must buy, make sure you do your own due-dillengence and and always use a reputable third-party authentication service to verify the autograph as well.
Tremayne’s case is more than just a story of fraud—it’s a cautionary tale for the entire memorabilia industry. In our hobby, oftentimes collectors can be blinded by their passion, and often choose the love of the item over using a level of needed skepticism. Large scams like this help refocus us all, but unfortunately also remove some of the joy we receive from the hobby itself.