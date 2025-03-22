Topps Released Easter Egg Tins for 2025 Series 1
Following the Christmas tins, Topps has released their 2025 Series 1 product in another holiday-themed tin, this time, in an Easter Egg.
The tins come six to a box, and in each tin are 59 cards. The checklist mirrors the flagship Series 1 list, albeit with seasonal themed parallels, like the Easter egg. The checklist also includes relics, autographs, autograph relics, and multi-player autographed cards.
It's another interesting innovation since the Fanatics takeover of MLB licensure and the Topps buyout. The Christmas tin balls seemed to be a nice option for parents looking to fill stockings. Now it seems as though there's an option for Easter baskets.
It really is marketing genius, and both the producer and consumer benefit. While Topps makes new cards with new parallels in a new format to generate new revenue, parents alike have an inexpensive option to treat their kids with cards for these special holidays. And it keeps them off the sugar!
Though the one downfall, and this happened with the Christmas ball tins, is keeping the cards safe from damage. While it's a unique idea, and Topps seems to do what they can to protect the cardboard, novelty containers undoubtably come with drawbacks. Famed YouTuber Jabs Family does a review and explains some of those drawbacks.
While they're brand new, and a little different than the holiday cards, if you've browsed the internet or YouTube, there's content all around that show you can pull decent cards out of these egg shells.