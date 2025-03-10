The 5 Most Iconic Junk Wax Error Cards
During the Junk Wax Era, which I am defining as 1987-1993 for these purposes, the concept of error cards got blown way out of proportion. Every little error was -- and still is -- analyzed, and to this day you can find eBay listings for cards missing little things like a dot after "inc" on the back of the card, as if that would ever add value.
But there are some cards that hold plenty of value today because of how popular they became during their era, as well as the scarcity of some of them. Here is that list, in no particular order.
1989 Fleer FF Error Billy Ripken
Perhaps the most iconic error card of all-time, this one is filled with lore about its origins. There are also quite a few variations, as Fleer reportedly tried to cover it up in a handful of different ways.
The "error" is in the vulgarity on the knob of Ripken's bat.
A PSA 10 of the original, unedited version sells for around $600.
1989 Upper Deck Dale Murphy Reverse Negative
Dale Murphy, a two-time MVP and one of the best hitters of the 1990s, was not left-handed. But you'd never know that to look at his 1989 Upper Deck card. You can further tell that it's a reverse-negative by the backwards Braves logo on the front of his jersey.
Upper Deck corrected this error, making it a short-print. PSA 10 copies sell for around $600.
1990 Donruss Juan Gonzalez Reverse Negative
The Murphy wasn't the only reverse negative to get a lot of attention at the time. The next year, Donruss released Juan Gonzalez's Rated Rookie card with the same problem. Coincidentally, Gonzalez would also go on to win two MVP awards.
Donruss corrected this error, making it a short-print. PSA 10 copies sell for $300-$400.
1990 Topps Frank Thomas No Name On Front Error
Topps joined in the error fun in 1990, releasing a rookie card of Frank Thomas missing the blank ink in and around the nameplate, including where his name should have been.
If the Ripken is the most famous error, the no-name error is the scarcest and most valuable. The only PSA 10 copy in existence recently sold via Goldin Auctions for a whopping $148,840. Even low-grade examples sell for thousands of dollars.
1988 Topps Al Leiter
PSA just calls this the "No NY on shirt" error, but it's not even Al Leiter in the photo, it's Steve George. In the late-1980s, I remember this being a huge deal. Topps quickly issued a correction with Leiter on the card.
Today, though, there's almost no value in either version. Both have roughly the same population in the PSA report, and neither has ever recorded a PSA 10 sale publicly for more than $62.
Honorable mention to the 1987 Donruss Opening Day Barry Bonds featuring Johnny Ray, and the 1989 Fleer Randy Johnson with the Marlboro sign in the background. Neither quite reaches "iconic" status, in my book.
No, your Juan Uribe "error" card is not worth anything.