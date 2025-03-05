2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Rhett Lowder Rookie Cards
As we continue our early coverage of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, we take a look at right-hander Rhett Lowder of the Cincinnati Reds. #2 on the Reds' Top 30 MLB Pipeline prospect list, and #35 on the MLB Pipeline Top 100, the 7th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft made six starts last season.
Lowder is one of the most highly-featured rookie pitchers in this year's Series 1 release. Lowder appears in base, parallels, Golden Mirror Image Variation, Topps 1990 Baseball including autos, Baseball Stars autos, Flagship Real Ones autos, the All Aces insert, and the popular No Name Variation.
Scouting grades (MLB.com): Fastball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 65 | Overall: 55
Lowder, who is competing for a role in the Reds rotation, was slowed by injury to begin Spring Training. From fellow SI writer Greg Kuffner: "Lowder has been dealing with an elbow injury and has yet to throw off a mound this spring. The 2023 seventh-overall pick made just six starts for the Reds last season but had an impressive ERA of 1.17 “Lowder is doing really well. He’s pleased, we’re pleased," Reds' manager Terry Francona said. "We’ll just let him go through his progression."
The top 2025 Series 1 sale of Lowder at writing is $1,000 for a 1/1 Topps 1990 Baseball auto on February 22. Lowder's No Name Variation /35 card sold on March 4 for $250. Card Ladder has tracked 12 sales of Lowder's All Aces card, ranging from $100 - $180. Autos from Series 1 can be found on Ebay from $13 and up.
Lowder's to Bowman sale per Card Ladder is a 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft /5 Red Wave Refractor Auto that sold for $2,500 in January 2024. 1st Bowman autos are available on Ebay starting at $65, up to $1,600 for a /25.