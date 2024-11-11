Collectibles On SI

The Best Steph Curry Cards You Can Afford

Jason Neuman

Nov 4, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With Steph Curry starting to solidify himself as a top 10 all time player, many of his cards are financially out of reach for the average collector. Here are 5 of his best cards that can be bought for under $1000.

5. 2013 Blue Prizm

Stephen Curry Blue Prizm
https://www.psacard.com/cert/78371716

Steph Curry's first Prizm color match. The deep blue blends beautifully with Steph's jersey. This card is rare and aesthetically it's hard to beat. PSA 10's of this card cost around $1000 with PSA 9 copies selling for as low as $310.

4. 2009 Bowman '48 Blue

Steph Curry Blue Rookie Card
https://www.psacard.com/cert/95295885

The only serial numbered card on the list, the 2009 Bowman (1948 Retro) Blue is limited to only 1948 cards ever made. Lower graded copies such as this PSA 6 can be found for around $700

3. 2023 Prizmania

Stephen Curry Rare Basketball Card
https://www.sportscardinvestor.com/cards/stephen-curry-basketball/2023-prizm-prizmania-2

Simply put, this card is way too cheap for an insert this rare out of a product as big as Prizm. At the time of writing there are only 12 ever graded by PSA. With Panini's days numbered, who knows how many more of these we'll get. Raw copies with some minor flaws have recently sold on eBay for as low as $455.

2. 2012 Silver Prizm

Stephen Curry 2012 Silver Prizm
https://www.psacard.com/cert/64724775

Steph's first silver Prizm continues to gain popularity amongst collectors. While it's not serial numbered, there are rumors that only 180 of these were printed, which isn't nearly enough supply for the demand this card brings. A PSA 8 is currently valued at approximately $950.

1. 2009 Topps

Steph Curry Topps Rookie Card
https://www.psacard.com/cert/71480516

The most iconic card on this list, and Steph's most recognized rookie card. 2009 was the last year that Topps made licensed basketball cards; with the print run significantly lower than in previous years. PSA 8s typically sell anywhere from $600 - $800.

Jason Neuman
JASON NEUMAN

Jason is a dedicated basketball card collector who recently transitioned into writing and educating others about the sports card industry. Find him on Instagram @jeancardz

