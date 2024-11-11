The Best Steph Curry Cards You Can Afford
With Steph Curry starting to solidify himself as a top 10 all time player, many of his cards are financially out of reach for the average collector. Here are 5 of his best cards that can be bought for under $1000.
5. 2013 Blue Prizm
Steph Curry's first Prizm color match. The deep blue blends beautifully with Steph's jersey. This card is rare and aesthetically it's hard to beat. PSA 10's of this card cost around $1000 with PSA 9 copies selling for as low as $310.
4. 2009 Bowman '48 Blue
The only serial numbered card on the list, the 2009 Bowman (1948 Retro) Blue is limited to only 1948 cards ever made. Lower graded copies such as this PSA 6 can be found for around $700
3. 2023 Prizmania
Simply put, this card is way too cheap for an insert this rare out of a product as big as Prizm. At the time of writing there are only 12 ever graded by PSA. With Panini's days numbered, who knows how many more of these we'll get. Raw copies with some minor flaws have recently sold on eBay for as low as $455.
2. 2012 Silver Prizm
Steph's first silver Prizm continues to gain popularity amongst collectors. While it's not serial numbered, there are rumors that only 180 of these were printed, which isn't nearly enough supply for the demand this card brings. A PSA 8 is currently valued at approximately $950.
1. 2009 Topps
The most iconic card on this list, and Steph's most recognized rookie card. 2009 was the last year that Topps made licensed basketball cards; with the print run significantly lower than in previous years. PSA 8s typically sell anywhere from $600 - $800.