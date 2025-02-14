The Hobby U: Avoiding Common New Card Collector Mistakes
Welcome to The Hobby U, where we break down everything you need to know about collecting sports cards. Whether you’re jumping back in after years away or just starting fresh, this series is designed to help you make the right calls in the hobby - with passion, knowledge, and a little bit of fun and wisdom from those who have been there before. Think of us as your hobby coach!
Collecting should be fun, but let’s be honest—it can also be overwhelming. The hobby today isn’t what it used to be. There are more options, more hype, and unfortunately, more pitfalls that can trip up new and returning collectors. Before you start buying, let’s go over five of the biggest mistakes collectors make - and how to avoid them.
Why Are You Here? Know Your Collecting Motivation
Before you buy a single card, take a step back and ask yourself: Why am I collecting?
There’s no right or wrong answer here, but your motivation directly impacts how you collect. Are you getting back into the hobby because you love the nostalgia of ripping packs? Are you chasing your favorite players? Or are you more focused on the prospecting and/or "investment" side, trying to find the next big thing?
Here’s what to focus on:
- If you’re in it for the joy of collecting, focus on what you love. Buy cards of players and teams that mean something to you.
- If you’re in it for prospecting (buying young players hoping they’ll increase in value), understand that it’s a high-risk, high-reward game. Most hyped rookies flame out.
- If you’re in it for long-term investing, you’ll need patience and a strategy. Vintage cards and established stars tend to hold value better than short-term hype, in general.
Why does this matter? Because if you collect based on what others are doing instead of what actually interests you, you’ll burn out fast. The best way to enjoy the hobby long-term is to buy what excites you, not what social media tells you to chase.
Buying Before Learning
One of the most common mistakes is jumping in too fast without understanding the basics. The hobby is filled with different card types—base, parallels, autographs, relics, numbered cards, graded cards, raw cards, and more. It’s easy to make impulse purchases without realizing what you’re actually buying.
How to avoid this mistake:
• Spend some time watching YouTube videos, reading hobby forums, reading this series here (que shameless plug), and following knowledgeable collectors on social media before making big purchases. Avoid paying for over-priced subscriptions and advice from so-called experts, as there are many in the hobby community willing to help you for the love of the hobby!
• Learn the difference between hyped products and long-term collectible sets (spoiler: not all hot releases today will be worth anything in five years).
• Ask questions. The community is more welcoming than you think—most experienced collectors love helping new collectors.
The more you know, the less money you’ll waste on things you didn’t actually want or need.
Card Grading
Grading can be one of the most misunderstood aspects of collecting. Some collectors act like every card needs to be graded. Others completely ignore it. The truth? It depends on your goals.
The Purpose of Grading
Grading authenticates and protects cards, providing a standardized rating of their condition. A higher grade (like PSA 10, BGS 9.5, CGC 10) can significantly increase a card’s value, while lower grades may negatively impact the cards value.
Should You Buy Raw or Graded?
• If you’re collecting for fun, raw (ungraded) cards are totally fine and often much cheaper. Just be aware that the condition of the card may not be perfect, and ask as many questions as possible, including asking for additional pictures of the card, if your buying online and not able to inspect the card in-person.
• If you’re investing, grading can protect your card’s value and help when selling later. Many collectors looking at high-dollar cards are going to either expect them to be graded prior to buying them, or plan to grade them after they purchase them. Grading them prior to selling may help with a smoother transaction up front.
• If you’re prospecting, be careful! Some ultra-modern cards don’t gain much from grading unless they get a perfect GEM MINT score.
Bottom line? Not every card needs to be graded. Understand what grading does before you start sending in cards or overpaying for slabs.
Falling for “Too Good to Be True” Deals
If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Unfortunately, the hobby is full of:
• Fake autographs
• Reprinted cards being passed off as originals or described as "art cards" in fine print
• Trimmed or altered cards
• Scammers who take your money and disappear
How to protect yourself:
- Stick to reputable sellers (major marketplaces, well-known hobby shops, and trusted collectors).
- Use services like PayPal Goods & Services when buying from individuals—it offers buyer protection.
- Do your homework on a card’s real value before jumping on a “steal” deal.
- Being cautious doesn’t mean being paranoid—just make sure you verify before you buy.
Overreacting to Hype
The sports card market moves fast. One great game, and a player’s card prices skyrocket overnight. The problem? Most of these spikes don’t last.
Example: A rookie QB throws for 400 yards in Week 1—his cards triple in price. But by Week 5, after a couple of bad games, those prices crash back down.
The lesson? Don’t buy into hype unless you truly believe in the player long-term. If you’re collecting for fun, this won’t matter as much. But if you’re spending big money on hype cards, understand the risk before jumping in.
Final Thoughts
Collecting should be fun, personal, and meaningful. If you avoid these common mistakes, you’ll save yourself frustration and money—and enjoy the hobby the way it was meant to be.
What’s next in The Hobby U? Stay tuned for our next coaching session, where we’ll explain some key terms you should know in the sports card hobby.
Welcome to the hobby—this is going to be fun!