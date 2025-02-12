The National Sports Collectors Convention: What Should be in Your “Bag"
Let’s get this out of the way early—YES, you should absolutely have deodorant in your bag when attending the biggest card show in the world. With that many people packed into one space, things are bound to heat up, and, well… we all know what happens next. What was once a running joke in the sports card community has now become a main topic of discussion when packing for the National—sometimes even ranking above essentials like top loaders and penny sleeves.
So, what should you have in your bag when attending a show of this magnitude? As I discussed in my previous article on planning for the National Sports Collectors Convention, your packing list will largely depend on your plans for the event. However, based on my experience from attending the show for several years, I’ll outline a few essential items that I believe most collectors should have with them.
Let’s start with the obvious answer—sports cards. This is the one item nearly everyone will have in their bag, but at the same time, it’s also the most diverse. Some collectors will bring cards to sell or trade, while others might carry them just to showcase their prized possessions. No matter the reason, one of the most exciting parts of a show like this is seeing the incredible variety of cards that surface. From modern grails to vintage rarities, some of the biggest and best cards in the world will be in attendance—often ones that most people didn’t even know existed. You never know what you might come across, whether it’s a one-of-a-kind piece, an ultra-rare parallel, or even a card tied to a major hobby story.
Rechargeable battery packs are the next item that most feel should be with them during these shows. During multiple day shows you could be away from an outlet to recharge your devices for hours. Imagine going to the show and walking in right when it opens, or even before if you’re a vendor, and then not getting back to wherever you’re staying until 3:00 AM. During the National some of the best experiences are after the show closes at the corporate events, dinners and trade nights. The National trade nights that are put on by the show or in the late-night hotel lobbies, this is where a lot of the stories come from. We all know the main device we use in this hobby are our phones, so to keep them going a battery pack is one of the must haves in your bag.
Your devices aren’t the only things that need recharging—your body does too. Long days at the show can be exhausting, so having snacks and drinks on hand is a simple but effective way to keep your energy levels up. You don’t need to go overboard and stock up like you’re prepping for a road trip, but packing a bottle of water and a few of your favorite snacks can make a big difference. Plus, anyone who’s attended a major show knows how long the lines for food and drinks can get. With thousands of collectors gathered in one place, grabbing a quick bite can sometimes take longer than you’d expect. Bringing your own snacks is not only convenient but also a great way to save money—one of many 'life hacks' that can help you get the most out of the show. I’ll be covering more of these tips in a future article leading up to the event, so stay tuned!
The last item I want to highlight is something many collectors don’t think about until it’s too late—supplies. Something as simple as a few top loaders, penny sleeves, and team bags can go a long way throughout the day. If you love ripping packs and boxes as much as I do, having these supplies readily available is a must to protect your most valuable pulls. Another essential under the 'supplies' category is a sturdy box or case to securely hold your cards. I can’t tell you how often I see people casually tossing their cards into a backpack pocket and moving on. At the end of the day, these pieces of cardboard are what brought us all together. Let’s protect them, preserve their value, and keep the conversations and experiences going long after the show ends.
So, those are just a few essential items I believe everyone should have when attending the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago this year. These are the 'basics,' but depending on your experience and goals, you might have other must-haves that better suit your needs. For example, if you’re planning to spend most of your time in the Tristar Autograph Pavilion getting items signed by your favorite athletes, you’ll want to pack a few extra pens or markers. If you're attending to network and promote your business, bringing stickers, promotional materials, or swag to hand out is a smart move.
At the end of the day, it all comes down to what you’re looking to accomplish at the show. The key is to gear up your bag with the essentials that will help make your experience as smooth and successful as possible.