The Jets are rising and so are their cards
There are two "Jets" teams in professional sports and they appear to be going in opposite directions. Today let's discuss the franchise becoming the class of the NHL..The Winnipeg Jets. We'll also be highlighting some of the key cogs to their success and their accompanying Upper Deck Young Gun rookies that collectors love.
At the time of this writing they lead the NHL with an impressive 18-5 record. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has been at that helm for 13 seasons with 11 of those seasons being winning ones, the last 7 years has seen the Jets make 6 Stanley Cup playoff appearances. This year he hired Scott Arniel to lead the team as the new head coach and that decision seems to be paying dividends thus far. The foster is resilient, youthful and packed with insane depth.
Let's talk about a few of those key players and their Young Gun rookies:
1. Connor Hellebuyck
He's a two time Vezina Trophy winner who has racked up 290 wins including back to back 37 win seasons. His 2.61 GAA is the envy of many fellow netminders. He's currently 15-2 this season. His Young Gun appears in the 2015-16 set, card number #214 and can be had for around $30.
2. Mark Scheifele
Scheifele has quietly become one of the NHL's best centerman. He's amassed 700 points including over 300+ goals. This season he's tallied 12 goals and 14 assists. Get his Young Gun in the 2011-12 Upper Deck set. It's card number #248 and will only cost you a twenty dollar bill.
3. Kyle Connor
This winger is approaching 300 goals for his career and has scored 30 goals in 6 of the last 7 seasons including scoring almost 50 in 2022. Currently he has 13 goals and 15 assists. His Young Gun is in the 2016-17 Upper Deck set and is card number #212 and appears to be a great bargain at $20.
4. Nikolaj Ehlers
Just 28 years old the former #9 overall pick is usually consistent. He's amassed 200+ goals. Right now he has 24 points on the season. His Young Gun can be found in the 2015-16 set as card number #223 and may be looked at as a steal for just $8.
5. Josh Morrissey
An All-Star defenseman who just inked an 8-year 50 million dollar deal, He helps clear the zone in front of Connor Hellebuyck. Get his Young Gun in 2016-17 Upper Deck. Card number #226 and the low price of around $15.