Leon Draisaitl Card Prices Climb as Oilers Chase the Stanley Cup
Leon Draisaitl has continued to remind the hockey world that he is one of the game's best, and deserves his shine right along best-in-the-world teammate Connor McDavid, as the duo have helped lead Edmonton back to the Stanley Cup Finals. The duo teamed up for perhaps the most beautiful goal of the playoffs so far in Game 2, sending them viral once again with a spectacular highlight.
With his goal in Edmonton's Game Two Overtime loss to the Florida Panthers, Draisaitl became just the third player in NHL history to have three straight seasons with 10 or more playoff goals, joining Mike Bossy and the GOAT, Wayne Gretzky. With Leon Draisaitl only a few wins from his first-ever Stanley Cup, his card market continues to heat up.
Draisaitl's 2014/15 Upper Deck Young Guns is perhaps his most coveted card. The RC has a high sale, per Card Ladder, from April 2024. This Young Guns High Gloss numbered to 10 sold for over $16,000.
Draisaitl's base 2014/15 UD Young Guns RC has sold 19 times, per Card Ladder, since March 1. Today, Card Ladder listed two sales of a PSA 9 version of the card, for $416 and $431. These latest sales are two of the top three during this time frame, with sales ranging from $288 - $431.
When it comes to PSA 10's, Card Ladder has registered 8 sales of the Young Guns RC since June 1 alone, with a two top sales of $745 and $749 coming on June 5. These are two of the top 4 sales of the card since March 1, with sales ranging from $562 to $811.
Card Ladder's Rate of Growth for Draisaitl cards has been strong of late. Over the last six months, the Rate of Growth comes in at +50.6%, somewhat remarkable considering he and McDavid also excelled last year, getting within a game of winning the Cup.
Over the last two weeks, as the Oilers headed into, and began competing in the Stanley Cup for the second straight season, Draisaitl's cards have continued to climb. Over that span, Card Ladder registers a Rate of Growth of +29.7%.
Unsurprisingly, Dual Autographed cards featuring Draisaitl alongside his fellow superstar teammate Connor McDavid are among the most valuable Draisaitl cards on the market. The top Dual Auto sale since May 1 is for this 2020 Upper Deck Dual Auto card numbered to 5, that sold for $2,800 on May 5. The only previous sale of this card at PSA 10 grade came in September 2024 , when the card sold for just over $2,100.