The Lost Art of a Beautiful Signature
A stylish and beautiful looking signature seems like a lost and dying art.
Why are today's autos so vastly different and less intricate than our athletes of the past?
Is it because cursive is rarely taught in schools now? Is it that the athletes busier schedules leaves them pressed for time so they hurriedly sign quickly just to get it done and attention to detail becomes a casualty to time?
When we think of some of the great signatures of the past, One of the first that comes to mind is one of the hobby's most counterfeited. It's instantly recognizable and comes from one of baseball's legendary icons Mickey Mantle. From the bold and proud large "M's" on both his first and last name, it's very apparent Mickey took absolute pride in his signature and most likely practiced it a lot as a younger man. A little more modern day, but I also absolutely love Mariano Rivera's and Derek Jeter's penmanship as well. What is it about Yankee Sigs... I actually didn't pick them because of the team but rather because of their intricacy and how aesthetically pleasing they are.
There are many fine examples of great signatures from various sports, athletes and time periods. However we can't deny in more recent times there seems to be a higher consensus of the autos that appeared rushed, hard to read and in many cases frankly just two initials that occasionally run into each other and are visually unappealing to say the least.
While I don't think it's as simple as one thing it may be a combination of factors; From time (Rushing to sign a 1000+ Stickers), The insatiable demand for autographs now in modern products, where in years past that did not exist in that capacity. Less athletes and celebrities fluent in cursive writing or taking a particular pride in their penmanship or is it just a money game and they want to do the least for the most. Most likely a combination of such and potentially more.
In the end I've learned to really appreciate the beautiful signatures produced by athletes/celebrities who take their time producing them.