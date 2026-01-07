Collectibles On SI

Topps Stranger Things Follow Up With New All-Time High Card Sale

As Stranger Things reached its climactic end last week, collectors were left waiting for details on Topps highly anticipated upcoming release.
P. Arvin Parker|
Stranger Things Topps 2026 Release Autos and Relics
Stranger Things Topps 2026 Release Autos and Relics | Topps

Topps Pre Sale sold out in less than 30 minutes.

The Topps Stranger Things 2026 product is scheduled for release this March and was listed on the Topps website for pre-release this past Friday. It is rumored that the boxes sold out in less than 30 minutes.

As details about the product were revealed last Friday, it was confirmed to be a very limited release. Each box will contain a single pack featuring: 4 Base Cards, 3 Inserts, 1 Base parallel /75 or lower, 1 Relic /99 or lower, and 1 Autograph or Autograph/Relic.

RELATED: Topps to Release Stranger Things 'Final Chapter' Cards-One Might Set a Record

Topps, Stranger Things, Netflix, Trading Cards
2025 Topps Stranger Things Box | Card Ladder

Eleven 1/1 Autograph sells for over 5k

Stranger Things, Topps, High Tek, Stranger Things High Tek, Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things Eleven, Netflix
2025 Topps Stranger Things High Tek Millie Bobby Brown "Eleven" Autograph Black 1/1 | Card Ladder

This past week, a 2025 Topps High Tek 1/1 autograph of Millie Bobby Brown "Eleven" went up for auction. With the auction closing on January 4th, just three days after the finale, the well-timed listinging concluded with a confirmed sale of $5,600. For now, this stands as the highest-selling Stranger Things card of all time.

Can the Stranger Things Phenomenon live on?

How quickly will the rare autographs, auto/relics, and 1/1's from this product begin appearing on the secondary market? Instantly, I would guess. The bigger question, however, is whether the hobby will still have the same level of passion for the franchise two-plus months after its finale.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published | Modified
P. Arvin Parker
P. ARVIN PARKER

P. Arvin Parker is a lifelong collector of all things sports and pop culture. He is a Minnesotan, a Veteran, and an Ojibwe man who lives and dies by all things Minnesota. After spending the last 20 years working in the mental health field, he has reignited his love for collecting. His passion for the hobby centers on the people and stories of the world of collectibles.